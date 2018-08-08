Technavio analysts forecast the global rotavator market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005588/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rotavator market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing focus on agricultural mechanization is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global rotavator market 2018-2022. Agricultural mechanization is a part of the modernization of agriculture. The efficient utilization of farm implements such as rotavators increases the productivity. Agricultural mechanization is the utilization of agriculture machinery to mechanize work.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global rotavator market is the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields:

Global rotavator market: Growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields

Nutrient protection is an essential requirement for the healthy growth of plants in agricultural fields. The appropriate nutrient content in the soil helps in enhancing the productivity. The proper nutrient is also needed to maintain healthy soil for better food production. Farmers need to ensure essential soil health for ecosystem functions such as water filtration.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools, "Proper water filtration enhances the water storing capacity and leads to several benefits for the plant health. It avoids the peak flow of water in the field and aids in providing the needed water to the crops. It also helps avoid soil erosion and ensure the availability of nutrients for plants throughout the cultivation period."

Global rotavator market: Segmentation analysis

The global rotavator market research report provides market segmentation by product (hydraulic and fixed) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the hydraulic segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 66% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 56% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The increasing focus on conservation agriculture across various countries in APAC will fuel the demand for agricultural machinery such as rotavators.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005588/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com