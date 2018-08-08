The "Europe Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of PLC systems in Europe has reached $2.61 billion in 2017 owing to a growing adoption of PLC automation solutions and controls in various industry verticals.

The trend and outlook of European market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify European PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and country.

Based on architecture, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

Software

Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

Micro PLC

Medium PLC

Large PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the European market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.:

Automotive Industry

Chemicals Industry

Food Beverage Industry

Oil Gas Industry

Energy Power Industry

Pulp Paper Industry

Metal Mining Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Architecture Type

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kt3bp8/europe?w=4

