The "Europe Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue of PLC systems in Europe has reached $2.61 billion in 2017 owing to a growing adoption of PLC automation solutions and controls in various industry verticals.
The trend and outlook of European market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify European PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and country.
Based on architecture, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:
- Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)
- Software
- Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)
Based on product type, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:
- Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)
- Micro PLC
- Medium PLC
- Large PLC
On basis of industry vertical, the European market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.:
- Automotive Industry
- Chemicals Industry
- Food Beverage Industry
- Oil Gas Industry
- Energy Power Industry
- Pulp Paper Industry
- Metal Mining Industry
- Water and Wastewater Industry
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Architecture Type
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical
6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IDEC Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
