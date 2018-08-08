Epproach Communications Partners with dormakaba to Provide Multifamily Digital Mobile Access to Residents

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Epproach Communications, a leading provider of technology amenities for the multifamily space, announced it has partnered with dormakaba, a leader in the global market for access and security solutions, enabling multihousing companies to provide their residents and staff with a seamless, streamlined experience via Epproach's Communiqué App.

'Integrating with dormakaba locks and access control adds another exciting and innovative feature to our Communiqué App,' said Marty Hollingsworth, CEO and President of Epproach Communications. 'Our goal is to provide residents and apartment owners with a single smartphone app that enhances their apartment living experience, and our integration with dormakaba allows for an even more streamlined solution.'

The mobile-minded resident can access their digital key within the Communiqué App, a product of Epproach. When approaching their door or one of the property common areas, the app will use their digital key to unlock the door via a Bluetooth Low Energy connection. In addition to accessing their apartment through the app, residents can also control smart home devices such as lights, thermostats, blinds, fans, televisions and more, saving money on energy and maintenance costs.

For property managers, this integration provides a seamless interface to control lock and resident access, communications and building management. While a property manager can manage dormakaba door locks and facility access, they can also push instant communications through the app to keep residents up-to-date with community events, package delivery notifications, maintenance requests and other alerts.

'Our integration with Epproach benefits property operators as well as residents, allowing us to continue to meet the rising demands for greater digitization and connectivity for our multihousing customers,' said Logan Stewart, Senior Product Manager of dormakaba. dormakaba smart electronic locks offer the ability to grant mobile key access, allowing residents to use their smart devices as secure keys. 'With Epproach's Communiqué app, residents have an all-in-one experience for many of their living needs.'



About Epproach Communications

Epproach Communications is the leading provider of technology amenities to the multifamily space, providing Wi-Fi and Internet services, branded smartphone Apps and managed 'Smart' solutions for every sector of the industry, including retirement communities, resorts, student housing and apartment communities. Epproach deploys the latest technology in a total turnkey solution that is tailored to the specific needs of their clients. A proactive, 24/7/365 support team offers support to staff and direct to end users. For more information, visit www.epproach.net or call 910-202-4700.

About dormakaba

dormakaba is one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions. With strong brands such as Dorma and Kaba in its portfolio, it is a single source for products, solutions, and services related to doors and secure access to buildings and rooms. With approximately 16,000 employees and numerous cooperation partners, the company is active in over 130 countries. dormakaba is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates an annual turnover of over CHF 2 billion.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA (formerly: KABN / KABNE) Further information at www.dormakaba.com.

SOURCE: Epproach Communications