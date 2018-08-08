

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon. The continue lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines. Traders can look forward to the release of the producer price index, weekly jobless claims, and wholesale trade Thursday morning.



The dollar climbed to a high of $1.1573 against the Euro Wednesday, but has since retreated to around $1.1615.



France's economic growth is set to improve in the third quarter, survey data from Bank of France showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 0.4 percent in the third quarter, compared to 0.2 percent growth seen in the second quarter.



The buck rose to an 11-month high of $1.2853 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2890.



The greenback reached an early high of Y111.438 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since dropped to around Y110.965.



Overall bank lending in July was up 2.0 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 526.621 trillion yen. That follows the 2.2 percent gain in June.



Japan had a current account surplus of 1.175 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That was shy of expectations for 1.222 trillion yen and down from 1.938 trillion yen in May.



A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in nearly two years, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 46.6 in July from 48.1 in June. The index was forecast to fall to 47.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX