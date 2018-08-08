

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $58.62 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $81.45 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $5.06 billion from $4.61 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $5.06 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX