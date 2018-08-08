Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Strong Operational Performance with Strategic Realignment in Food Segment

Diamond Green Diesel JV Expansion in Commissioning Stage

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries, announced financial results for 2Q18 ended June 30, 2018.

2Q 2018 Overview

Revenue of $846.6 million

Net income/(loss) of $(30.4) million , or $(0.18) per GAAP diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $115.1 million

Debt paydown of $44.0 million

Global raw material volumes up 4.0%

Argentina gelatin facility closed and profitable sales volumes relocated

Exited TRS "Industrial Residuals Business" while retaining Used Cooking Oil ("UCO") business

Diamond Green Diesel ("DGD") results reflect expansion and turnaround in process

DGD JV issued $25 million partner dividend

Euro bonds refinanced, lowering borrowing cost and extending maturity

Second quarter 2018 of $846.6 million, compared to $894.9 million for 2Q17. Net sales reduction reflects the reclass of billed freight per new revenue standard. Net loss of $(30.4) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for 2Q17. The net loss reflects debt extinguishment costs of $23.5 million, a loss of $15.5 million from the sale of Terra Renewal Services subsidiary, and $15.0 million of restructuring charges due to Argentina gelatin plant closure. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for 2Q18 was $17.7 million, or $0.11 cents per share.

Comments on 2Q 2018

"Operationally we had a solid second quarter. Performance improved sequentially and year-over-year, and we took strategic actions to strengthen our portfolio and position the company for future growth," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Strong slaughter activity drove global tonnage up 4.0 percent, and our expansion projects and recent acquisitions contributed as expected. The feed segment delivered improved results across our geographies.

"Food segment results reflect the Argentina gelatin plant closure due to ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and redeployment of production to our other gelatin locations. The facility represented approximately 3 percent of Food segment sales, and we are now filling orders for most high-margin customers from other Rousselot facilities. This strategic realignment will optimize our gelatin assets and better leverage our existing Rousselot system. In the Fuel segment, operational efficiencies and favorable pricing generated consistent performance when adjusted for the 2017 BTC received in 1Q. We remain optimistic the BTC will once again be made retroactive for 2018.

"DGD, our 50/50 JV with Valero to produce a premium low-carbon fuel additive, completed construction on the 275-million-gallon expansion and should be online mid-August. Spot margins remain attractive, and we look forward to the significant contribution this facility is expected to bring," concluded Mr. Stuewe.

Segment Update

Feed Ingredients - EBITDA $84.1 million flat; Revenue $498.8 million (down 9.2 percent); Margin $128.0 million (up 0.9 percent). Raw material processed up 5.4 percent.

- EBITDA flat; Revenue (down 9.2 percent); Margin (up 0.9 percent). Raw material processed up 5.4 percent. Food Ingredients - EBITDA $14.7 million (down 50.0 percent,) or $29.7 million (up 1.4 percent) when adjusted for restructuring charges of $15.0 million ; Revenue $276.7 million flat; Margin $51.9 million (down 7.3 percent). Raw material processed consistent.

- EBITDA (down 50.0 percent,) or (up 1.4 percent) when adjusted for restructuring charges of ; Revenue flat; Margin (down 7.3 percent). Raw material processed consistent. Fuel Ingredients - EBITDA $13.6 million (up 37.8 percent); Revenue $71.1 million (up 5.5 percent); Margin $13.7 million (up 7.9 percent). Raw material processed down 6.9 percent.

- EBITDA (up 37.8 percent); Revenue (up 5.5 percent); Margin (up 7.9 percent). Raw material processed down 6.9 percent. Diamond Green Diesel JV - EBITDA $1.05 EBITDA per gallon without the BTC.