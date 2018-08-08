

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $39.20 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $45.48 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $118.55 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $449.93 million from $436.39 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $118.55 Mln. vs. $118.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $449.93 Mln vs. $436.39 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 to $0.39 Full year EPS guidance: $1.47 to $1.51



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX