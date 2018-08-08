

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $848 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $507 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $4.13 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $4.13 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



