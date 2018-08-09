

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly inquired with Tesla Inc. (TSLA) regarding CEO Elon Musk's announcement that he might take the company private.



According to WSJ, the Securities and Exchange Commission asked whether Musk's announcement on Tuesday was factual. The regulator also asked Tesla why the disclosure was made on Twitter rather than in a regulatory filing.



On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that he is 'considering' to take the luxury electric car maker private at about $70 billion.



Musk, who has often complained about constraints of a public company because investors and analysts focus more on quarterly results than on long-term goals, said he already has secured the funding.



'Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,' Musk tweeted.



Earlier on Wednesday, Tesla announced that the company's CEO has opened a discussion with the board about taking Tesla private. The company said this included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla's long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur.



The board of Tesla has met several times over the last week and is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate the offer.



SEC might conduct an enforcement investigation if regulators find evidence that Musk's statement was misleading or false.



