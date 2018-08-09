

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release July figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.0 percent on year, up from 1.9 percent in June. Producer prices are called higher by 4.5 percent, slowing from 4.7 percent a month earlier.



Japan will provide June numbers for core machine orders and July figures for money stock.



Machine orders are expected to fall 0.8 percent on month and climb 10.0 percent on year. That follows the 3.7 percent monthly decline and the 16.5 percent year jump in May.



The M2 money stock is projected to rise 3.1 percent in year, slowing from 3.2 percent in in June. M3 is called steady at 2.7 percent.



Also, markets in Singapore are closed on Thursday for National Day and will re-open on Friday.



