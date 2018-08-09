

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon and tech giant Apple Wednesday announced an exclusive partnership through which Verizon Unlimited customers can sign up for a special offer of six months of free Apple Music.



The offer from Verizon is available to new and current Verizon Unlimited customers. Once registered, Verizon customers will have full access to Apple Music and can either stream their favorite songs over 4G or WiFi, or download for offline playback - all ad-free.



'This first-of-its-kind offer is just the first step in an exclusive partnership with Apple,' said Angie Klein, vice president of marketing, Verizon. 'It gives our customers exactly what they want: Apple's best-in-class music streaming experience, paired with an unlimited plan tailored to them, on the network they deserve.'



'And now that you can mix and match our unlimited plans, every person in your family can stream worry-free on the unlimited plan they need, without paying for things they don't - and enjoy all the music they want for six months free with Apple Music with this exclusive offer in the U.S.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX