

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB2.11 billion, or RMB16.13 per share. This compares with RMB2.97 billion, or RMB22.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.72 billion or RMB20.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to RMB16.28 billion from RMB13.38 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB2.72 Bln. vs. RMB3.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB20.87 vs. RMB26.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB16.28 Bln vs. RMB13.38 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX