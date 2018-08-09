Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2018

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) today reported net income of $11.2 million, earnings per share of $0.07 and revenue of $73.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Our financial results for the second quarter of 2018 continue to reflect San Jose's strong silver and gold production during the year resulting in the Company's record adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and first half of 2018 of $35.2 million and $67.0 million." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "Free cash flow for the second quarter and first half of 2018, excluding Lindero construction costs, totaled $9.1 million and $28.0 million. This attests to the capacity of our business to translate high margins into free cash flow, contributing significantly to our strong liquidity position."

Second quarter consolidated financial highlights:

Sales of $73.7 million, compared to $63.9 million in Q2 2017

Net income of $11.2 million, compared to $8.9 million in Q2 2017

Earnings per share of $0.07, compared to $0.06 in Q2 2017

Cash flow from operations of $21.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million, compared to $12.0 million and $26.5 million, respectively, in Q2 2017

Free cash flow excluding the Lindero construction of $9.1 million and $28.0 million year-to-date

Cash position, including short term investments, as at June 30, 2018 was $198.3 million

Silver and gold production of 2,321,315 and 14,557 ounces, respectively

AISC1 per silver equivalent ounce2, 3 was $10.0 compared to $12.1 in Q2 2017

Second quarter consolidated financial results

Consolidated Metrics Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % Change Financial (Expressed in $ millions except per share information) Sales $ 73.7 $ 63.9 15 % $ 144.1 $ 128.7 12 % Mine operating income 31.4 22.2 41 % 62.7 49.4 27 % Operating income 22.4 14.2 58 % 44.8 33.8 33 % Net income 11.2 8.9 26 % 24.9 21.9 14 % Earnings per share (basic) 0.07 0.06 17 % 0.16 0.14 14 % Earnings per share (diluted) 0.07 0.06 17 % 0.16 0.14 14 % Adjusted net income1 10.0 9.2 9 % 23.1 23.3 -1 % Adjusted EBITDA1 35.2 26.5 33 % 67.0 56.7 18 % Free cash flow1 (20.2 ) 1.9 -1163 % (7.8 ) 1.9 -511 % Free cash flow excluding Lindero construction1 9.1 4.4 107 % 28.0 6.3 344 % Capex (sustaining) 5.1 7.4 -31 % 9.2 12.4 -26 % Capex (non-sustaining) 0.9 - 0 % 1.1 - 0 % Capex (Lindero) 12.8 2.7 369 % 17.7 4.6 283 % Capex (Brownfield) 2.3 2.9 -19 % 4.6 5.6 -18 % AISC ($/oz Ag)2 3.2 8.2 -61 % 2.7 7.2 -63 % AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)3 10.0 12.1 -17 % 9.7 11.5 -16 % Jun 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 % Change Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 198.3 $ 212.6 -7 % Total assets $ 721.1 $ 706.6 2 % Non-current bank loan $ 39.6 $ 39.9 -1 %

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $11.2 million or $0.07 per share compared to $8.9 million or $0.06 per share for the comparable quarter in 2017.

Higher sales and lower mine operating costs resulted in 58% increase in operating income which was partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the second quarter 2018 was 56% compared to 40% for the same period in 2017. The increase in the effective tax rate was due primarily to the Argentine Peso declining 35% against the US dollar which increased the deferred income tax expense by $1.5 million, and a $1.3 million withholding tax charge related to expected dividend repatriation from our subsidiaries. The impact these two items had on earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.02 per share.

Adjusted net income increased 9% during the quarter to $10.0 million compared to $9.2 million for 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $35.2 million compared to $26.5 million for the comparable period in 2017 due primarily to increased sales volume and higher prices for gold, lead and zinc.

Free cash flow, excluding Lindero construction costs, was $9.1 million in the quarter and $28.0 million year to date. At June 30, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short- term investments of $198.3 million which along with our undrawn credit facility of $80.0 million will provide sufficient liquidity to meet our funding needs during the construction of the Lindero project.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Mine Production 2018 2017 2018 2017 Tonnes milled 263,383 268,456 521,587 535,724 Average tonnes milled per day 2,987 3,016 2,998 3,061 Silver Grade (g/t) 268 238 276 232 Recovery (%) 92 92 92 92 Production (oz) 2,084,013 1,887,269 4,269,926 3,680,236 Metal sold (oz) 2,187,880 1,874,226 4,199,140 3,653,429 Realized price ($/oz) 16.59 17.30 16.64 17.38 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.86 1.82 1.90 1.75 Recovery (%) 92 92 92 91 Production (oz) 14,422 14,410 29,304 27,526 Metal sold (oz) 15,097 14,222 28,845 27,262 Realized price ($/oz) 1,299 1,257 1,315 1,239 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)1 (0.6 ) 1.0 (0.5 ) 1.2 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)2 5.5 6.3 5.5 6.3 Production cash cost ($/t) 60.5 61.9 62.8 59.4 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/t) 190.6 172.9 197.1 167.3 AISC ($/oz Ag)1 4.7 7.7 4.4 7.2 AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)2, 3 8.9 10.6 8.6 10.2 Notes: 1. Net of by-product credits from gold 2. Ag Eq production is calculated at realized metal prices of Au/oz and Ag/oz as per above table 3. Ag Eq production is calculated using a ratio of Ag:Au = 65:1

The San Jose Mine produced 2,084,013 ounces of silver, representing a 10% increase in silver production over the same period in 2017 while gold production was steady at 14,422 ounces compared to 14,410 ounces for the period in 2017. Average head grades for silver and gold were 268 g/t and 1.86 g/t which were 13% and 2% higher than the same period in 2017.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore was $60.5 or 2% below the $61.9 cash cost for the comparable quarter in 2017. The lower cash costs were due primarily to lower blasting and rock support costs but was partially offset by higher milling costs from dry-stack operations and higher concentrate shipping costs.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Mine Production 2018 2017 2018 2017 Tonnes milled 134,123 131,974 263,743 261,343 Average tonnes milled per day 1,507 1,483 1,499 1,477 Silver Grade (g/t) 65 64 63 66 Recovery (%) 85 85 85 85 Production (oz) 237,303 229,594 452,848 469,818 Metal sold (oz) 226,222 229,436 446,511 465,504 Realized price ($/oz) 16.54 17.24 16.66 17.28 Lead Grade (%) 2.65 2.70 2.69 2.73 Recovery (%) 92 91 91 92 Production (000's lbs) 7,187 7,170 14,226 14,381 Metal sold (000's lbs) 6,880 7,127 14,149 14,163 Realized price ($/lb) 1.08 0.98 1.11 1.01 Zinc Grade (%) 4.27 4.04 4.29 4.10 Recovery (%) 91 90 90 91 Production (000's lbs) 11,436 10,613 22,465 21,430 Metal sold (000's lbs) 11,429 10,943 22,507 21,645 Realized price ($/lb) 1.41 1.18 1.48 1.22 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)1 (45.2 ) (22.4 ) (49.4 ) (27.1 ) Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)2 7.0 9.4 6.9 8.4 Production cash cost ($/t) 76.9 85.0 77.8 79.2 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/t) 180.4 158.9 185.3 154.7 AISC ($/oz Ag)1 (22.0 ) (2.7 ) (26.5 ) (7.5 ) AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)2, 3 10.4 12.9 10.1 11.9 Notes: 1. Net of by-product credits from gold, lead and zinc 2. Ag Eq production is calculated at realized metal prices of Pb/t, Zn/t, and Ag/oz as per above table 3. Ag Eq production is calculated using ratios of Ag:Au = 65:1; Ag:Pb (lbs) = 1:15.6; Ag:Zn (lbs) = 1:12.9

The Caylloma Mine produced 7.2 million pounds of lead and 11.4 million pounds of zinc during the second quarter of 2018 representing an 8% increase in zinc production over the same quarter in 2017. Average head grades for lead and zinc were 2.65% and 4.27%. Silver production was 237,303 ounces which was 3% higher than the comparable period in 2017 while the average silver head grade was 1% lower than the comparable period in 2017. Zinc production increased 8% to 11.4 million pounds and lead production remained steady at 7.2 million pounds. Metallurgical recovery for silver was 85% which was the same as the comparable period in 2017.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore for the second quarter of 2018 was $76.9 or10% lower than the $85.0 cash cost for the comparable quarter in 2017, mainly as a result of the increased use of mechanized mining methods and lower concentrate transportation tariffs.





(Expressed in $ millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21.9 $ 12.0 $ 42.2 $ 20.9 Less: Purchases of mineral properties, plant and equipment (16.3 ) (11.5 ) (27.5 ) (20.7 ) Less: Deposits on long term assets, net (21.1 ) (1.6 ) (23.2 ) (3.6 ) Less: Current income tax expense (12.2 ) (8.8 ) (22.0 ) (16.8 ) Add: Income taxes paid 7.5 11.8 22.7 22.1 Free cash flow $ (20.2 ) $ 1.9 $ (7.8 ) $ 1.9 Add: Lindero construction capital expenditures 7.6 2.5 11.8 4.4 Add: Greenfield capital expenditures 1.2 - 1.5 - Add: Deposits on long term assets - Lindero construction 20.5 - 22.5 - Free cash flow excluding Lindero construction $ 9.1 $ 4.4 $ 28.0 $ 6.3

(Expressed in $ millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2018 Net Income for the period $ 11.2 $ 8.9 $ 24.9 $ 21.9 Adjustments, net of tax: Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments (1.9 ) (0.4 ) (2.8 ) 0.7 Write-off of accounts receivable 0.4 - 0.4 - Share of (income) loss of equity-accounted investee - - (0.2 ) - Other finance costs - - 0.4 - Write-down of plant and equipment - 0.3 - 0.3 Write-down of inventories 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) $ 10.0 $ 9.2 $ 23.1 $ 23.3 (Expressed in $ millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2018 Net Income for the period $ 11.2 $ 8.9 $ 24.9 $ 21.9 Add back: Net finance items (0.2 ) 0.1 0.2 0.6 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11.9 11.3 22.6 22.0 Income taxes 13.9 5.8 22.5 10.4 Share of (income) loss of equity-accounted investee - - (0.2 ) - Non-cash (gain) loss on financial instruments (2.8 ) (0.6 ) (4.2 ) 0.8 Other operating expenses 1.2 1.0 1.2 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) $ 35.2 $ 26.5 $ 67.0 $ 56.7

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the Company's website at https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2018/ (https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2018/) .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer with its primary assets being the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit its website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).

