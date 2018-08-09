

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after it had halted the four-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 175 points or 6.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,745-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with a drop in crude oil prices and trade war concerns limiting any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mostly in the red and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following heavy damage among the financials and properties.



For the day, the index tumbled 35.30 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 2,744.07 after trading between 2,741.07 and 2,779.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 28.35 points or 1.90 percent to end at 1,466.70.



Among the actives, CITIC Securities plummeted 2.14 percent, while China Vanke declined 1.65 percent, Poly Real Estate plunged 2.72 percent, Gemdale retreated 1.04 percent, Bank of China shed 0.84 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.61 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 1.30 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.72 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 1.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.88 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.51 percent and China Shenhua Energy added 0.39 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday after trending higher over the past few sessions. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow shed 45.16 points or 0.18 percent to 25,583.75, while the NASDAQ added 4.66 points or 0.06 percent to 7,888.33 and the S&P 500 eased 0.75 points or 0.03 percent to 2,857.70.



The choppy trading followed the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's announcement of a 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods. The goods targeted by China include cars and motorcycles as well as various fuels and fiber optical cables.



The announcement by China came after the U.S. finalized a list of $16 billion worth of Chinese imports that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff. The second tranche of tariffs, due to take effect Aug. 23, follows the first tranche of tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese imports that went into effect on July 6.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, registering the steepest single session slide in over three weeks, as the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute raised concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and demand for oil. Crude oil futures for September ended down $2.23 or 3.2 percent at $66.94 a barrel, a seven-week low.



