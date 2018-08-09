

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total number of core machine orders in Japan plunged a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - worth 827.6 billion yen.



That was well shy of forecasts for a drop of 1.0 percent after sliding 3.7 percent in May.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders added 0.3 percent - again missing expectations for a spike of 10.5 percent and down sharply from 16.5 percent in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan tumbled 14.4 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year to 2,213.9 billion yen.



