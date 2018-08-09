sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,86 Euro		-0,08
-0,57 %
WKN: A12FQM ISIN: AU000000AGL7 Ticker-Symbol: N9Z1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,861
14,271
08.08.
13,88
14,30
08.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED
AGL ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGL ENERGY LIMITED13,86-0,57 %