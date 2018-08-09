

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AGL Energy Limited (AGK.AX) reported that its statutory profit after tax for fiscal year 2018 climbed to A$1.587 billion, from A$539 million in the previous year, included a positive movement in the fair value of financial instruments, following a negative fair value movement in the prior year.



Underlying Profit after tax, which excludes movements in the fair value of financial instruments, was A$1.023 billion, up 28 percent from last year. The increase in Underlying Profit reflected strong earnings growth in AGL's Wholesale Markets business unit, which more than offset a decline in the Customer Markets business unit's earnings and increased depreciation costs across AGL.



AGL Managing Director & CEO, Andy Vesey, said, 'In addition, we have announced today a package of initiatives to build on our pre-existing programs to help vulnerable and standing offer customers, including $50 million of hardship debt relief and the extension to all states of automatic loyalty discounts to electricity customers on standing offer who have been with AGL for at least two years.'



AGL has declared a final dividend for fiscal year 2018 of 63.0 cents per share, 80 percent franked. Total dividends declared for fiscal year 2018 are 117.0 cents per share, up 29 percent, broadly in line with growth in Underlying Profit after tax. The fiscal year 2018 final dividend will be payable on 21 September 2018 with a record date of 23 August 2018. Shares will trade ex-dividend on 22 August 2018.



AGL expects Underlying Profit after tax in the financial year ended 30 June 2019 to be between A$970 million and A$1.070 billion. The guidance included the benefit of a A$120 million reduction in operating costs, which will mitigate the impact of increased competitive intensity in Customer Markets. This is part of a broader business optimisation program targeting a return to fiscal year 2017 operating cost levels by fiscal year 2021.



