

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) said that it agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., along with a group of other investors.



As per the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Dun & Bradstreet's Board of Directors, Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $145.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own, in a transaction valued at $6.9 billion including the assumption of $1.5 billion of Dun & Bradstreet's net debt and net pension obligations.



Upon the completion of the transaction, Dun & Bradstreet will become a privately held company and shares of Dun & Bradstreet common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.



The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 30% over Dun & Bradstreet's closing share price of $111.63 on February 12, 2018, the last day of trading prior to Dun & Bradstreet's announcement of a strategic review and an indication of its willingness to consider all options for value creation.



Thomas Manning will lead the Company as Chief Executive Officer through the closing of the transaction. James N. Fernandez, a director of the Company since 2004 and Lead Director since February 2018, will serve as Chairman of the Board through the closing of the transaction.



The transaction is expected to close within six months, subject to Dun & Bradstreet shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions. The Dun & Bradstreet Board is unanimously recommending that shareholders vote to adopt the merger agreement at an upcoming special meeting of the shareholders.



Separately, Dun & Bradstreet reported that net income attributable to the company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 rose to $93.0 million from $45.1 million in the prior year. GAAP earnings per share were $2.50 compared to $1.22 last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.40, flat year over year.



GAAP revenue was $439.6 million, up 8% year over year both after and before the effect of foreign exchange. Adjusted revenue was $394.4 million, down 3% year over year after the effect of foreign exchange, down 4% before the effect of foreign exchange. Organic revenue decreased 4% year over year. Timing shifts related to several large contracts impacted growth by 3%.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.52 per share and revenues of $403.28 million for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



