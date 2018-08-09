

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street amid tit-for-tat trade tariffs by the U.S. and China, and as a stronger safe-haven yen weighed on exporters' shares. Investors also digested weaker than expected Japanese core machinery order data for June.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 63.79 points or 0.28 percent to 22,580.52, off a low of 22,497.99 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent and Canon is declining 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 0.5 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is declining 0.6 percent, while Honda and Mazda are lower by more than 1 percent each, and Suzuki is losing more than 5 percent amid a growing list of compliance scandals in the Japanese auto industry.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.3 percent, while Japan Petroleum is tumbling almost 9 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Pioneer Corp. is gaining almost 13 percent, Showa Denko is rising almost 6 percent and Shiseido Co. is higher by more than 5 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is losing almost 8 percent, Dowa Holdings is declining more than 7 percent, and Daiwa House Industry is lower by more than 5 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that the total number of core machine orders in Japan tumbled a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent on month in June, worth 827.6 billion yen. That was well shy of forecasts for a drop of 1.0 percent after sliding 3.7 percent in May.



The Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in July, coming in at 1,007.5 trillion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



The M3 money stock advanced an annual 2.6 percent to 1,338.6 trillion yen. That was unchanged from the previous month, although it missed expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading following the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's announcement of 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods. The announcement by China came after the U.S. finalized a list of approximately $16 billion worth of Chinese imports that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff.



While the Nasdaq inched up 4.66 points or 0.1 percent to 7,888.33, the Dow dipped 45.16 points or 0.2 percent to 25,583.75 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.75 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,857.70.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday as the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute raised concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and demand for oil. WTI crude for September fell $2.23 or 3.2 percent to close at $66.94 a barrel, a seven-week low.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX