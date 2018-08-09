

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor (MZDAF.PK) and Suzuki Motor (SZKMF.PK) conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles in Japan, the Nikkei Asian Review reported



The suspect tests were performed on samples of manufactured vehicles selected during the quality assurance process. Both Mazda and Suzuki have submitted reports of the findings to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and will publicize the details on Thursday.



This is the first time Mazda has been implicated in a quality compliance scandal since the first in a series of such cases emerged at Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki in 2016.



The Nikkei reported that the transport ministry asked domestic automakers to investigate compliance procedures after Nissan Motor and Subaru were found to have falsified testing data earlier this year. Mazda discovered its own impropriety while carrying out the mandated internal probe.



Motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor is also suspected of committing the same type of cheating during tests.



Subaru submitted a report in April that it said detailed the extent of its falsifying of fuel economy and emissions data, as well as testing cars under conditions not recommended by the government. But the company was forced to admit in June that the problem affected roughly double the number of sample vehicles.



Nissan owned up to its own fuel and emission cheating last month. Additionally, both Subaru and Nissan used unqualified inspectors to perform final vehicle checks.



