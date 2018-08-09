

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) said that it has formed a new operating group for its North American infrastructure businesses and appointed Carlos Ruiz Sacristán chairman and chief executive officer of the group, Sempra North American Infrastructure.



Ruiz has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra Energy's Mexican operating subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012.



Ruiz and the new Sempra North American Infrastructure group will report to Joseph A. Householder, president and chief operating officer of Sempra Energy. The group will encompass Sempra Energy's Mexican operations contained within IEnova, Sempra LNG & Midstream's existing operations, including Cameron LNG and all other liquefied natural gas (LNG) development and marketing activities.



As part of his new role, Ruiz will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board of directors of IEnova.



Tania Ortiz Mena, 48, will succeed Ruiz as CEO of IEnova, effective September 1. Ortiz will report to Ruiz and will be nominated to serve on IEnova's board of directors.



Octávio M. Simões, 59, currently president of Sempra LNG & Midstream, has been promoted to president and CEO of that company, reporting to Ruiz. Simões and his team will focus on maximizing the value of the company's LNG opportunities.



Justin C. Bird, 47, currently vice president of gas infrastructure and special counsel for Sempra Energy, has been named chief development officer for the Sempra North American Infrastructure group.



Amy Chiu, 52, vice president of asset management for Sempra LNG & Midstream, has been named chief asset management officer for the Sempra North American Infrastructure group.



Kathryn J. Collier, 50, vice president and treasurer for Sempra Energy, has been appointed chief financial officer and chief administrative officer for the Sempra North American Infrastructure group.



All of the organizational changes are effective August 25, unless noted otherwise.



