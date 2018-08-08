Cresco Labs, LLC: Cresco Labs to Present at Prestigious Canaccord Annual Growth Conference

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Cresco Labs announced today that it will present on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST at the 38th Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell and President Joe Caltabiano will present to institutional investors and financiers from around the world on behalf of the company.

The Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference is one of the most respected, thought-provoking events for investors with presentations from some of the nation's leading companies like Grubhub, Blue Apron, Zillow, Wayfair, Shopify, Etsy, Cronos and Canopy.

Cresco Labs is one of the fastest growing cannabis companies in the United States developing professional-grade cannabis products. Their brands (Cresco, Remedi, Reserve and Mindy's Edibles, an infused edible line with James Beard Award-Winning Chef Mindy Segal) provide a full suite of products including flower, edibles, vape pens/cartridges, and multiple forms of extracts catering to all consumers, from the novice to connoisseur and medically-minded to recreational user.

Cresco Labs has an unmatched success in winning licenses through competitive, merit-based state application processes, winning ten licenses in the most competitive, highly-regulated markets of Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The company recently announced massive expansion plans launching vertically-integrated businesses in California, Arizona and Nevada with their product suite available in late 2018. With over 88,000,000 residents residing in these six states, this expansion makes Cresco Labs the largest cannabis operator in the US based on potential consumer footprint

Cresco Labs is currently seeking additional investment to continue their aggressive expansion strategy. For more information, please visit www.crescolabs.com.

