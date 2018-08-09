Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 9, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for two sets of steam turbine power generation systems for Nghi Son-2 thermal power project in Thanh Hoa province, Northern Vietnam, led by Marubeni Corporation and Korea Electric Power Company (KEPCO).The new plant will have a total generation capacity of 1,330 megawatts (MW), and will help to drive Vietnam's economic growth and enhance its global competitiveness. The plant is due to be completed and commence operations in 2022.Nghi Son-2 is being built in the Nghi Son Economic Zone, approximately 200 kilometers south of Hanoi. The project is operated by a special purpose company jointly financed by Marubeni and KEPCO. MHPS received the new order through Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, which has been subcontracted by the special purpose company to carry out engineering and procurement.For Nghi Son-2 project, MHPS will also provide two generators and ancillary equipment in addition to two high-efficiency steam turbines.Under Vietnam's Revised Power Development Plan VII (PDP 7), announced by the Government in 2016, the country is planning to build new thermal power plants with a total capacity of approximately 55,000 MW between 2016 and 2030. PDP 7 calls for infrastructure facilities of outstanding quality and environmental protection, with a focus on high-efficiency thermal power plants. The latest order continues the trend and highlights MHPS' strong reputation and proven track record in Vietnam.Going forward, MHPS will continue to provide thermal power generation systems that respond to Vietnam's robust power demand through MHPS Representative Office in Hanoi. MHPS will contribute to environmental conservation by advancing low-carbon energy with high-efficiency power generation systems.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.