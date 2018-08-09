

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK), a German network-independent telecommunications provider, reported higher profit in its second quarter, despite weak revenues. The company also confirmed guidance for the financial year 2018.



For the quarter, group result increased to 61.3 million euros from last year's 50.2 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.50 euros, 0.09 euros per share higher than last year.



EBITDA increased by 9.6 million euros to 117.9 million euros. The results included a one-off effect from the partial sale of VHF infrastructure amounting to 7.3 million euros.



Revenue of 696.6 million euros declined by 142.6 million euros from the prior year, exclusively as a consequence of the first-time application of the revenue recognition standard, IFRS 15.



Excluding the effects of the change-over to IFRS 15, revenue would have increased by 54.8 million euros to 894.0 million euros.



The company recorded further increase in particularly valuable postpaid customer base to 6.83 million customers from 6.56 million customers last year.



Looking ahead, for the financial year 2018, freenet aims to achieve stable consolidated revenue before IFRS 15. In addition, the company expects to achieve EBITDA exclusive of Sunrise of between 410 million euros and 430 million euros.



