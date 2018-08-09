

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK rentals are expected to increase 15 percent over the next five years on weaker supply, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.



Over the coming twelve months, an increase of about 2 percent in rentals is expected. Respondents observed that small landlords are quitting the rental sector due to tax changes.



The risk ... is that a reduced pipeline of supply will gradually feed through into higher rents, RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn said.



The house price balance rose to +4 percent in July, in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX