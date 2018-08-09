Prosafe SE: Q2 2018 results and webcast on 23 August 2018

Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2018 results on 23 August 2018 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, DCEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com). It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.
The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Stavanger, 9 August 2018
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire