Kaseya International Ltd.: Kaseya Connect Europe Returns to Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 09, 2018, the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers. The third annual European user conference returns to Amsterdam, Netherlands 2-4 October. Registration for the conference is now open with long-time Kaseya partner Webroot as the event's Diamond sponsor.



With GDPR now in effect, this year's pre-conference summit focuses on compliance. During this session, industry experts and MSP partners will share their experiences adapting and adhering to security and compliance issues, including GDPR. Together, the group will devise best practices for both the technical implementation and sales delivery of compliance and security focused services. Partners from Rapidfire Tools will highlight ways to leverage their solutions, and Kaseya technical experts will offer insights on the Kaseya platform's advantages in security and compliance response.

Kaseya Connect Europe brings together Kaseya users, industry experts, solution partners and Kaseya leadership for an impactful event filled with strategic insights and practical knowledge to help IT leaders optimise technical operations and grow their businesses. Highlights of this year's user conference include:

A two and a half hour executive business summit specifically designed to help MSP owners monetise and grow their business

Hands-on, interactive technical tracks with product deep dives to help users get the most out of their Kaseya investments

A dedicated professional workshop on business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) and the role BCDR plays in complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Technology talks centered on best practices and real-world examples from fellow Kaseya users

Networking opportunities with peers and the chance to speak with Kaseya executives to discuss company strategy, product vision and answer your questions

"Kaseya Connect Europe is our unique opportunity to intimately engage with our customers and partners across Europe and help them succeed," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "Each year this conference grows, and each year I'm energised by the opportunity to get to meet so many of our customers face to face so I can hear straight from them how we're doing. This event delivers a one of a kind experience for our European users to empower them with the knowledge they need to achieve the results they desire."

Sponsors and exhibiting partners of Kaseya Connect Europe 2018 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Webroot (https://www.webroot.com/)

Emerald Sponsors: Acronis (http://www.acronis.com) Bitdefender (https://www.bitdefender.co.uk/) Cisco Systems (http://www.cisco.com/c/en_uk/index.html) Datto (http://www.datto.com) IT Glue (http://www.itglue.com) Kaspersky Lab (https://www.kaspersky.co.uk/) RapidFire Tools (http://www.rapidfiretools.com) Sophos (https://www.sophos.com/en-us.aspx) TitanHQ (https://www.titanhq.com/) Unitrends MSP (https://msp.unitrends.com/)



Register and learn more about Kaseya Connect Europe and the pre-conference Compliance Summit at: http://europe.kaseyaconnect.com

Kaseya Connect Europe 2018 Conference Details

When: 2-4 Oct., 2018 (Pre-conference Compliance Summit, 2 Oct.)

Where: NH Collection Amsterdam Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky (https://www.nh-hotels.com/hotel/nh-collection-amsterdam-grand-hotel-krasnapolsky?campid=10099504&ct=308032246&gclid=CJPfqs-u5tMCFYVbfgodO2sEIg&dclid=CK6buM-u5tMCFVSKfgodtvUNOQ), Amsterdam, Netherlands

Agenda and Registration: http://europe.kaseyaconnect.com/ (http://europe.kaseyaconnect.com/)

