

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth improved slightly in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in June, just above the 3.2 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the electrical equipment grew the most by 13.6 percent annually in June, followed by pharmaceutical industry with 7.5 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent in June.



