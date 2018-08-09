KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC Group NV to cancel 2 700 000 of its own shares

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 9 August 2018 (before trading hours)

KBC Group NV to cancel 2 700 000 of its own shares

Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

By virtue of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 3 May 2018, the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV decided on 8 August 2018 to cancel 2 700 000 own shares that had been repurchased under the share buyback programme completed on 3 July 2018.

As a result, the total number of shares carrying voting rights and the total number of voting rights with respect to KBC Group NV has fallen from 418 597 567 to 415 897 567. The capital remains unchanged at 1 456 074 585.67 euros.

The most recent information concerning the capital, the number of shares carrying voting rights and the number of voting rights is also available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com).

