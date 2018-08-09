

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income tax attributable to shareholders climbed 19 percent to $1.79 billion from last year's 1.50 billion.



The results reflected both the growth in business operating profit as well as a lower tax rate following reforms in the U.S.



Earnings per share climbed 20 percent to $11.97. In Swiss francs, earnings per share increased 17 percent to 11.57 francs.



Business operating profit grew 12% to $2.42 billion from $2.17 billion last year. The strong result was driven by improved underwriting and reduced expenses in the Property & Casualty business together with portfolio growth and favorable experience in Life.



P&C gross written premiums and policy fees increased 3 percent to $18.54 billion. Life gross written premiums, policy fees and insurance deposit climbed 18 percent to $16.97 billion.



Looking ahead, Zurich said it remains well positioned to achieve its 2017 to 2019 financial targets.



Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said, 'Our businesses are showing great resilience and improved profitability despite challenging market conditions. At the midpoint of our three-year plan, we stand well on track to achieve all indicated targets by the end of 2019. And we are progressing fast in the implementation of the strategy we launched in November 2016.'



