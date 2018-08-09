Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: 3rd Quarter Results 2018 09-Aug-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q3 Q3 2017 Var. 9M 9M 2017 Var. Var. % 2018 restated % 2018 restated % at constant currency Turnover 5,016 4,775.4 + 5.0 11,829 11,129.2 + 6.3 + 7.6 .4 .9 Underlying EBITA1 Hotels & 74.7 77.7 - 3.9 253.9 200.5 + + 38.9 Resorts 26.6 Cruises 90.9 67.1 + 183.3 142.1 + + 29.7 35.5 29.0 Destination 15.3 13.4 + 6.0 13.7 - - 41.6 Experiences 14.2 56.2 Holiday 180.9 158.2 + 443.2 356.3 + + 32.1 Experiences 14.3 24.4 Northern 16.0 81.0 - - - 57.0 - - 88.4 Region 80.2 104.5 83.3 Central 35.4 24.5 + - - 119.2 + 7.4 + 7.2 Region 44.5 110.4 Western - 8.9 - 12.0 + - - 114.2 - 0.3 - 0.3 Region 25.8 114.5 Sales & 42.5 93.5 - - - 290.4 - - 14.5 Marketing 54.5 329.4 13.4 All other - - 30.1 + 0.3 - 79.0 - 58.6 - - 24.9 segments 30.0 34.8 TUI Group 193.4 221.6 - 34.8 7.3 + + 790.4 12.7 376.7 Discontinued - 14.2 n. a. - - 1.1 n. a. - operations Total 193.4 235.8 - 34.8 6.2 + + 948.4 18.0 461.3 EBITA2, 3 182.6 200.2 - 8.8 - 9.7 - 51.7 + 81.2 Underlying 293.6 317.3 - 7.5 331.4 290.0 + EBITDA3 14.3 EBITDA3 287.8 301.9 - 4.7 303.1 249.6 + 21.4 110.5 160.6 - - 89.7 - 84.9 - 5.7 Net loss for 31.2 the period Earnings per 0.18 0.23 - - 0.28 - 0.28 - share3EUR 21.7 Net capex 378.4 213.3 + 585.7 908.4 - and 77.4 35.5 investments Equity ratio 21.7 16.2 + 5.5 (30 June)4 % Net cash (30 589.4 234.3 + June)3 151.6 Employees 66,632 65,965 + 1.0 (30 June) Differences may occur due to rounding. This Quarterly Statement of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period 9M 2018 from 1 October 2017 to 30 June 2018. The terms for previous periods were renamed accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. Please also refer to page 14 for further details. 2 We define EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping. 3 Continuing operations. 4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Highlights · We have delivered our second year in a row of profitable 9M underlying EBITA, demonstrating the successful strategic positioning of TUI and further reduced seasonality: · 9M Turnover increased by 6 % to EUR 11,830 m, driven by 5 % growth in customer volumes in Sales & Marketing. · Underlying EBITA increased by EUR 58 m at constant currency rates, or by EUR 28 m at actual exchange rates to EUR 35 m. · Reported EBITA increased by EUR 42 m to - EUR 10 m, as we maintain our disciplined focus on separately disclosed items. · Profitable growth was delivered as a result of continued strong demand for our Holiday Experiences - including additional hotel and cruise ship capacity as we continue to deploy the proceeds of disposals into higher returning assets - and a good portfolio performance by Sales & Marketing, with some external challenges in recent months: · Airline disruption cost around EUR 13 m in Q3, primarily as a result of air traffic control strikes in France. Action is being taken to address our operational resilience in light of this. · Our high level of early bookings helps to limit the impact of the prolonged good weather in our key markets, however outperformance is less likely. · The key drivers of the year on year improvement in underlying EBITA for Q3 and 9M and are shown in the table below. Please see pages 5 to 9 for further commentary on segmental performance. Results at a glance EUR million Q3 9M Underlying EBITA FY2017 222 7 Holiday Experiences + 30 + 71 Sales & Marketing - 21 - 9 All other segments + 1 - 14 Riu hotel disposals (Q1/Q3) (net + 8 + 43 disposal impact) Impact Niki bankruptcy (Q1) - - 20 Airline disruption (Q3) - 13 - 13 Underlying EBITA FY2018 pre-Easter 227 65 timing / FX translation Easter timing impact - 22 - FX translation* - 12 - 30 Underlying EBITA FY2018 193 35 * FX translation includes EUR 18 m adverse impact in the year to date and EUR 8 m in Q3, arising from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. The adverse impact is driven primarily by the weaker Turkish Lira. We have also recently announced the following strategic developments: · At the end of June, TUI issued a Schuldschein, with a total volume of EUR 425 m, average tenor of 6.4 years and margins of 90, 120 and 135 bps for the 5, 7 and 10 year tenors respectively. Proceeds, which were made available in July 2018, are expected to be used mainly to finance part of our aircraft order book. In addition to locking in favourable conditions, we have extended our debt maturity profile and further diversified our refinancing instruments as well as our debt investor base. · In July, TUI Cruises ordered two new builds for delivery in 2024 and 2026, enabling further participation in the strong German cruise market growth. The ships, each with a gross registered tonnage of 161,000 and generous passenger to space ratio, will be the first of the fleet to operate with low emission LNG propulsion. The orders are subject to final financing negotiations, and will be fully funded by the joint venture with no additional capital requirement from TUI Group. · The acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group was partly completed on 31 July, with full completion expected by the end of the financial year. The acquisition has been funded from the proceeds of business disposals completed in prior years. With this, TUI will become one of the world's leading providers of destination experiences. Outlook · Based on the positive 9M result (up + EUR 58 m in underlying EBITA1) and current trading for the remainder of the year, we expect to deliver at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA1. Expected development of Group turnover, underlying EBITA and adjustments1 Expected development vs. PY EUR million 2017 2018 Turnover2 18,535 around 3 % growth Underlying EBITA 1,102 at least 10 % growth Adjustments 76 approx. EUR 80 m cost 1 Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign-exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure; guidance relates to continuing operations. 2 Excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements. · Based on current foreign exchange rates, we expect approximately EUR 35 m adverse impact on underlying EBITA compared with rates prevailing in the prior year. This includes the impact from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. · We continue to deliver our ambition - strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between FY14 and FY203. 3 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period. Current trading Holiday Experiences Our portfolio of around 380 hotels continues to perform very well, thanks to our range of destinations, new hotel openings and integrated model. As outlined at H1, following a couple of years of very high demand for Spain and a decline in demand for Turkey and North Africa, we are seeing a continued rebalance towards the latter destinations, as well as strong demand for Greece. We opened four new hotels in Summer 2018 and have a good pipeline of openings for FY19. We also continue to streamline the existing portfolio, having disposed of four Riu hotels in the year to date, and with repositionings under the TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life brands. The popular

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2018 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)