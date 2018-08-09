

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income declined by 42.0% to 247 million euros from 426 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.57 euros compared to 0.98 euros. Earnings per share pre declined by 18.5% to 1.23 euros from 1.51 euros. EBITDA pre declined by 13.7% to 920 million euros.



Second-quarter Group sales grew by 0.5% to 3.7 billion euros, maintaining the year-earlier level. Organically, Group sales grew by 5.2%.



Merck continues to expect for the full year 2018 a moderate organic net sales increase of 3% to 5% over the previous year. The company continues to expect that Group EBITDA pre will be in a corridor of between 3.75 billion and 4.0 billion euros in 2018.



