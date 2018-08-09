

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported that its adjusted Group EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 increased to 24.6 million euros from 12.8 million euros in the second quarter of 2017.



Group revenues increased by 78% to 94.8 million euros from the prior year's 53.4 million euros, following the Aptuit contribution, strong milestone achievements and the signing of new partnerships.



Following the closing of the agreement to take over Sanofi's infectious disease unit, the financial guidance 2018 was updated.Evotec now expects R&D expenses to range from 35 million euros - 45 million euros, compared to the prior outlook of 20 million euros -30 million euros. All other elements of the guidance 2018 are confirmed. In particular, the additional R&D efforts are not expected to impact the adjusted EBITDA since these extra R&D expenses will be covered by other operating income recognised in context of this new agreement with Sanofi.



