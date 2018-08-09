

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit declined 43.4 percent to 495 million euros from last year's 874 million euros.



This decline was mainly due to the accounting effects of the settlement reached in the Toll Collect arbitration proceedings, which had a negative impact of 0.6 billion euros on net profit.



Adjusted net profit was 1.24 billion euros, compared to 1.20 billion euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA edged down 0.3 percent to 5.93 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA grew 3.9 percent in organic terms.



In the second quarter, net revenue dropped 2.8 percent to 18.37 billion euros from 18.89 billion euros a year ago. Revenues rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in organic terms.



Further, for the second time this financial year, Deutsche Telekom revised upward its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA, due to the positive earnings trend in the United States.



The company now expects to post a figure of around 23.4 billion euros at constant exchange rates. At the start of the financial year, the Group had forecast around 23.2 billion euros.



Thomas Dannenfeldt, CFO of Deutsche Telekom, said, 'We remain firmly on track. The trends in Germany and the United States are positive. At our European subsidiaries, we are again posting sustained growth.'



