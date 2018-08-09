DJ TUI AG: 3rd Quarter Results 2018

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: 3rd Quarter Results 2018 09-Aug-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q3 Q3 2017 Var. 9M 9M 2017 Var. Var. % 2018 restated % 2018 restated % at constant currency Turnover 5,016 4,775.4 + 5.0 11,829 11,129.2 + 6.3 + 7.6 .4 .9 Underlying EBITA1 Hotels & 74.7 77.7 - 3.9 253.9 200.5 + + 38.9 Resorts 26.6 Cruises 90.9 67.1 + 183.3 142.1 + + 29.7 35.5 29.0 Destination 15.3 13.4 + 6.0 13.7 - - 41.6 Experiences 14.2 56.2 Holiday 180.9 158.2 + 443.2 356.3 + + 32.1 Experiences 14.3 24.4 Northern 16.0 81.0 - - - 57.0 - - 88.4 Region 80.2 104.5 83.3 Central 35.4 24.5 + - - 119.2 + 7.4 + 7.2 Region 44.5 110.4 Western - 8.9 - 12.0 + - - 114.2 - 0.3 - 0.3 Region 25.8 114.5 Sales & 42.5 93.5 - - - 290.4 - - 14.5 Marketing 54.5 329.4 13.4 All other - - 30.1 + 0.3 - 79.0 - 58.6 - - 24.9 segments 30.0 34.8 TUI Group 193.4 221.6 - 34.8 7.3 + + 790.4 12.7 376.7 Discontinued - 14.2 n. a. - - 1.1 n. a. - operations Total 193.4 235.8 - 34.8 6.2 + + 948.4 18.0 461.3 EBITA2, 3 182.6 200.2 - 8.8 - 9.7 - 51.7 + 81.2 Underlying 293.6 317.3 - 7.5 331.4 290.0 + EBITDA3 14.3 EBITDA3 287.8 301.9 - 4.7 303.1 249.6 + 21.4 110.5 160.6 - - 89.7 - 84.9 - 5.7 Net loss for 31.2 the period Earnings per 0.18 0.23 - - 0.28 - 0.28 - share3EUR 21.7 Net capex 378.4 213.3 + 585.7 908.4 - and 77.4 35.5 investments Equity ratio 21.7 16.2 + 5.5 (30 June)4 % Net cash (30 589.4 234.3 + June)3 151.6 Employees 66,632 65,965 + 1.0 (30 June) Differences may occur due to rounding. This Quarterly Statement of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period 9M 2018 from 1 October 2017 to 30 June 2018. The terms for previous periods were renamed accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. Please also refer to page 14 for further details. 2 We define EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping. 3 Continuing operations. 4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Highlights · We have delivered our second year in a row of profitable 9M underlying EBITA, demonstrating the successful strategic positioning of TUI and further reduced seasonality: · 9M Turnover increased by 6 % to EUR 11,830 m, driven by 5 % growth in customer volumes in Sales & Marketing. · Underlying EBITA increased by EUR 58 m at constant currency rates, or by EUR 28 m at actual exchange rates to EUR 35 m. · Reported EBITA increased by EUR 42 m to - EUR 10 m, as we maintain our disciplined focus on separately disclosed items. · Profitable growth was delivered as a result of continued strong demand for our Holiday Experiences - including additional hotel and cruise ship capacity as we continue to deploy the proceeds of disposals into higher returning assets - and a good portfolio performance by Sales & Marketing, with some external challenges in recent months: · Airline disruption cost around EUR 13 m in Q3, primarily as a result of air traffic control strikes in France. Action is being taken to address our operational resilience in light of this. · Our high level of early bookings helps to limit the impact of the prolonged good weather in our key markets, however outperformance is less likely. · The key drivers of the year on year improvement in underlying EBITA for Q3 and 9M and are shown in the table below. Please see pages 5 to 9 for further commentary on segmental performance. Results at a glance EUR million Q3 9M Underlying EBITA FY2017 222 7 Holiday Experiences + 30 + 71 Sales & Marketing - 21 - 9 All other segments + 1 - 14 Riu hotel disposals (Q1/Q3) (net + 8 + 43 disposal impact) Impact Niki bankruptcy (Q1) - - 20 Airline disruption (Q3) - 13 - 13 Underlying EBITA FY2018 pre-Easter 227 65 timing / FX translation Easter timing impact - 22 - FX translation* - 12 - 30 Underlying EBITA FY2018 193 35 * FX translation includes EUR 18 m adverse impact in the year to date and EUR 8 m in Q3, arising from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. The adverse impact is driven primarily by the weaker Turkish Lira. We have also recently announced the following strategic developments: · At the end of June, TUI issued a Schuldschein, with a total volume of EUR 425 m, average tenor of 6.4 years and margins of 90, 120 and 135 bps for the 5, 7 and 10 year tenors respectively. Proceeds, which were made available in July 2018, are expected to be used mainly to finance part of our aircraft order book. In addition to locking in favourable conditions, we have extended our debt maturity profile and further diversified our refinancing instruments as well as our debt investor base. · In July, TUI Cruises ordered two new builds for delivery in 2024 and 2026, enabling further participation in the strong German cruise market growth. The ships, each with a gross registered tonnage of 161,000 and generous passenger to space ratio, will be the first of the fleet to operate with low emission LNG propulsion. The orders are subject to final financing negotiations, and will be fully funded by the joint venture with no additional capital requirement from TUI Group. · The acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group was partly completed on 31 July, with full completion expected by the end of the financial year. The acquisition has been funded from the proceeds of business disposals completed in prior years. With this, TUI will become one of the world's leading providers of destination experiences. Outlook · Based on the positive 9M result (up + EUR 58 m in underlying EBITA1) and current trading for the remainder of the year, we expect to deliver at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA1. Expected development of Group turnover, underlying EBITA and adjustments1 Expected development vs. PY EUR million 2017 2018 Turnover2 18,535 around 3 % growth Underlying EBITA 1,102 at least 10 % growth Adjustments 76 approx. EUR 80 m cost 1 Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign-exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure; guidance relates to continuing operations. 2 Excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements. · Based on current foreign exchange rates, we expect approximately EUR 35 m adverse impact on underlying EBITA compared with rates prevailing in the prior year. This includes the impact from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. · We continue to deliver our ambition - strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between FY14 and FY203. 3 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period. Current trading Holiday Experiences Our portfolio of around 380 hotels continues to perform very well, thanks to our range of destinations, new hotel openings and integrated model. As outlined at H1, following a couple of years of very high demand for Spain and a decline in demand for Turkey and North Africa, we are seeing a continued rebalance towards the latter destinations, as well as strong demand for Greece. We opened four new hotels in Summer 2018 and have a good pipeline of openings for FY19. We also continue to streamline the existing portfolio, having disposed of four Riu hotels in the year to date, and with repositionings under the TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life brands. The popular

Robinson Club Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura remains closed for renovation for much of Summer 2018. In Cruises we have a strong pipeline of new launches for TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in the coming years. Demand for our cruises remains very strong, with yields continuing to grow in 2018 and 2019. In Marella, Majesty exited the fleet in November 2017 and Spirit will exit in November 2018, and from Summer 2019 the entire fleet will be fully all inclusive. We expect strong volumes for Destination Experiences in the final quarter. The acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group partly completed on 31 July 2018, adds a further 25 countries to our global destination presence. Full completion is expected by the end of the financial year. Sales & Marketing For Summer 2018 bookings are up 4 % with 86 % of the programme sold, in line with prior year. Our high level of early bookings helps to limit the impact of the prolonged good weather in our key markets this Summer, however outperformance is less likely. Spain remains the top destination, but with year on year growth driven by destinations such as Turkey, North Africa and Greece, as well as smaller destinations such as Bulgaria, Croatia and Cyprus. Sales?&?Marketing - Current trading Summer 2018* YoY variance % Total Total Total ASP Programme sold revenue custormers (%) Northern +3 +2 +2 86 Region Central Region +8 +7 +2 85 Western Region +3 +2 +1 87 Total +5 +4 +1 86 * These statistics are up to 29 July 2018, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk. In Northern Region, Nordics bookings remain ahead of prior year, driven in particular by demand for Turkey and Greece, despite lapping strong comparatives and the recent warm weather. UK bookings are also ahead of prior year, however as previously outlined, margins have reduced primarily due to the weaker Pound Sterling and also as a result of the weather. As detailed at H1, the UK continues to see growth in demand for non-Euro destinations such as Turkey, North Africa, Bulgaria and Croatia, as well as a shortening of the average duration of holidays. Within Central Region, German bookings remain ahead of prior year. The good level of growth in mainstream holiday bookings is driven by increased demand for Turkey, North Africa and Greece. This is partly offset by lower bookings for some of our specialist brands. In addition, the recent warm weather and increase in flight capacity on leisure routes this Summer since the Air Berlin bankruptcy, especially to Spain, has impacted margins. Growth in Central Region is also driven by Poland, where we continue to increase market share. In Western Region, bookings in Belgium and Netherlands remain ahead of prior year with growth destinations in general similar to the other source markets and good margins overall. This is partly offset by a more challenging trading environment in France, where revenues and bookings remain behind prior year. The rate of sale has slowed in recent months, in part due to the World Cup and warm weather. In addition, there has been very strong price competition on flights, particularly for Spain, which has benefitted our non-integrated competitors. The tours business also remains challenging following the transition from Voyages Transat to Circuits TUI. As a result, a detailed operational review is underway for France. At this early stage, trading for Winter 2018/19 has started well. Bookings are ahead of prior year, with overall percentage of programme sold in line with prior year. The bookings performance to date reflects a year on year increase in demand for Turkey and North Africa, as well as growth in long haul. Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % Q3 2018 restated restated Hotels & 161.0 151.3 + 6.4 448.9 451.3 - 0.5 Resorts Cruises 227.3 214.3 + 6.1 622.9 560.2 + 11.2 Destination 65.6 55.3 + 18.6 125.4 109.9 + 14.1 Experiences Holiday 453.9 420.9 + 7.8 1,197.2 1,121.4 + 6.8 Experiences Northern 1,808.9 1,727.8 + 4.7 4,133.0 3,932.1 + 5.1 Region Central 1,657.7 1,557.5 + 6.4 3,963.6 3,585.5 + 10.5 Region Western 942.1 926.3 + 1.7 2,074.4 2,040.3 + 1.7 Region Sales & 4,408.7 4,211.6 + 4.7 10,171. 9,557.9 + 6.4 Marketing 0 All other 153.8 142.9 + 7.6 461.7 449.9 + 2.6 segments TUI Group 5,016.4 4,775.4 + 5.0 11,829. 11,129.2 + 6.3 9 TUI Group at 5,076.4 4,775.4 + 6.3 11,970. 11,129.2 + 7.6 constant 4 currency Discontinued - 282.7 n. a. - 829.0 n. a. operations Total 5,016.4 5,058.1 - 0.8 11,829. 11,958.2 - 1.1 9 Underlying EBITA EUR million Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % Q3 2018 restated restated Hotels & 74.7 77.7 - 3.9 253.9 200.5 + 26.6 Resorts Cruises 90.9 67.1 + 35.5 183.3 142.1 + 29.0 Destination 15.3 13.4 + 14.2 6.0 13.7 - 56.2 Experiences Holiday 180.9 158.2 + 14.3 443.2 356.3 + 24.4 Experiences Northern 16.0 81.0 - 80.2 - 104.5 - 57.0 - 83.3 Region Central 35.4 24.5 + 44.5 - 110.4 - 119.2 + 7.4 Region Western - 8.9 - 12.0 + 25.8 - 114.5 - 114.2 - 0.3 Region Sales & 42.5 93.5 - 54.5 - 329.4 - 290.4 - 13.4 Marketing All other - 30.0 - 30.1 + 0.3 - 79.0 - 58.6 - 34.8 segments TUI Group 193.4 221.6 - 12.7 34.8 7.3 + 376.7 TUI Group at 205.1 221.6 - 7.4 65.0 7.3 + 790.4 constant currency Discontinued - 14.2 n. a. - - 1.1 n. a. operations Total 193.4 235.8 - 18.0 34.8 6.2 + 461.3 EBITA EUR million Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % Q3 2018 restated restated Hotels & 74.7 77.7 - 3.9 253.8 197.7 + 28.4 Resorts Cruises 90.9 67.1 + 35.5 183.3 142.1 + 29.0 Destination 14.8 13.5 + 9.6 4.9 12.7 - 61.4 Experiences Holiday 180.4 158.3 + 14.0 442.0 352.5 + 25.4 Experiences Northern 11.2 63.8 - 82.4 - 118.0 - 84.3 - 40.0 Region Central 32.8 23.8 + 37.8 - 118.7 - 116.4 - 2.0 Region Western - 11.7 - 12.8 + 8.6 - 130.4 - 141.6 + 7.9 Region Sales & 32.3 74.8 - 56.8 - 367.1 - 342.3 - 7.2 Marketing All other - 30.1 - 32.9 + 8.5 - 84.6 - 61.9 - 36.7 segments TUI Group 182.6 200.2 - 8.8 - 9.7 - 51.7 + 81.2 Discontinued 41.4 0.3 n. a. 41.4 - 21.9 n. a. operations Total 224.0 200.5 + 11.7 31.7 - 73.6 n. a. Segmental performance Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences EUR Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Q3 2018 Turnover 453.9 420.9 + 7.8 1,197.2 1,121.4 + 6.8 Underlying 180.9 158.2 + 14.3 443.2 356.3 + 24.4 EBITA Underlying 192.9 158.2 + 21.9 470.7 356.3 + 32.1 EBITA at constant currency Hotels & Resorts EUR Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Total 334.6 339.1 - 1.3 897.9 903.7 - 0.6 turnover Turnover 161.0 151.3 + 6.4 448.9 451.3 - 0.5 Underlying 74.7 77.7 - 3.9 253.9 200.5 + 26.6 EBITA Underlying 86.0 77.7 + 10.7 278.4 200.5 + 38.9 EBITA at constant currency rates 10,910.7 11,327.4 - 3.7 27,102.7 26,869. + 0.9 Capacity 5 hotels total 1, 4in '000 Riu 4,483.7 4,777.3 - 6.1 12,916.8 13,160. - 1.8 2 Robinson 823.2 960.0 - 14.2 2,070.1 2,126.9 - 2.7 Blue 944.4 808.4 + 16.8 2,711.8 2,062.8 + 31.5 Diamond 80.2 75.0 + 5.2 78.4 75.2 + 3.2 Occupancy rate hotels total 2,4 in %, variance in % points Riu 88.4 88.2 + 0.2 87.1 88.2 - 1.1 Robinson 64.4 57.8 + 6.6 63.6 60.3 + 3.3 Blue 83.4 83.9 - 0.5 80.4 82.2 - 1.8 Diamond 59 59 - 1.0 66 65 + 1.1 Average revenue per bed hotels total 3,4in EUR Riu 58 59 - 1.5 65 65 - 1.4 Robinson 86 82 + 3.8 92 89 + 4.3 Blue 118 113 + 5.0 131 120 + 8.7 Diamond Turnover measures include fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter. 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity. 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds. 4 Previous year's values now include Blue Diamond. · Hotels & Resorts delivered a good performance in Q3, with high levels of occupancy and overall average rate broadly in line with prior year, despite the earlier Easter, shift in demand to Turkey and North Africa and currency impact. · The Q3 result includes EUR3m adverse impact from the earlier timing of Easter, as well as EUR8m, arising from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. · Four hotels were opened in Q3, bringing the total number of openings since merger of TUI AG with TUI Travel PLC to 42. · Riu continues to deliver a very strong operational performance, with overall occupancy remaining at last year's high level (88 %) and average

rate excluding foreign exchange translation up 5 %. As well as a strong underlying performance, the result benefits from the year on year impact of hotel openings and renovations, as well as the gain on sale of the Riu St Martin (EUR 8 m benefit net of lost earnings). This is partly offset by the loss of earnings from the three hotels sold in Q1. · Robinson delivered a strong improvement in occupancy and average rate compared with prior year, driven primarily by our Turkish and North African clubs. This was offset by the closure of two clubs for planned renovation (in Fuerteventura, which remains closed for most of FY18, and in Agadir) leading to a reduction in capacity and earnings. The new clubs in Maldives and Thailand remain in the ramp up phase, and therefore have a limited earnings impact in FY18. · Blue Diamond delivered further growth in earnings this quarter, reflecting growth in the hotel portfolio. · The result also reflects an improved performance in our hotels in Turkey and North Africa, as demand continues to strengthen. Cruises EUR million Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % Turnover1 227.3 214.3 + 6.1 622.9 560.2 + 11.2 Underlying 90.9 67.1 + 35.5 183.3 142.1 + 29.0 EBITA Underlying 91.3 67.1 + 36.1 184.3 142.1 + 29.7 EBITA at constant currency Occupancyin %, variance in % points TUI Cruises 98.9 101.2 - 2.3 99.2 100.2 - 1.0 Marella 100.3 100.3 - 99.9 99.9 - Cruises 2 Hapag-Lloyd 75.6 73.1 + 2.5 76.1 73.6 + 2.5 Cruises Passenger daysin '000 TUI Cruises 1,238.9 1,094.7 + 13.2 3,752.9 3,126.3 + 20.0 Marella 799.0 753.5 + 6.0 2,049.6 1,843.5 + 11.2 Cruises 2 Hapag-Lloyd 86.5 86.4 + 0.2 254.3 250.0 + 1.7 Cruises Average daily rates 3in EUR TUI Cruises 200 183 + 9.3 165 160 + 3.1 Marella 138 126 + 9.5 135 126 + 7.1 Cruises 2, 4in GBP Hapag-Lloyd 571 562 + 1.6 590 584 + 1.0 Cruises 1 No turnover is carried for TUI Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity. 2 Rebranded from Thomson Cruises in October 2017. 3 Per day and passenger. 4 Inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises. · Cruises delivered a very strong performance in Q3, with additional capacity in TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises, and significant increase in yield in all three brands reflecting the strength of demand, the benefit of new ship launches and improvement in itinerary mix. · TUI Cruises earnings increased due to the launch of the new Mein Schiff 1 in May 2018. In addition, performance across the rest of the fleet remains strong. · Marella Cruises earnings increased primarily due to the addition of Marella Explorer in May 2018, partly offset by the exit of Majesty from the fleet in November 2017. · Hapag-Lloyd Cruises earnings were slightly below prior year, with a good underlying performance offsetting year on year dry dock effects. Destination Experiences EUR Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Q3 2018 Total 143.6 127.0 + 13.1 282.2 254.0 + 11.1 turnover Turnover 65.6 55.3 + 18.6 125.4 109.9 + 14.1 Underlying 15.3 13.4 + 14.2 6.0 13.7 - 56.2 EBITA Underlying 15.6 13.4 + 16.4 8.0 13.7 - 41.6 EBITA at constant currency · Destination Experiences' result reflects a change made since prior year to the way in which Sales & Marketing are recharged. This results in a phasing of earnings into Q4. · Excluding the impact of this change, Destination Experiences continued to deliver a good operational performance. Q3 arrival guests grew by 8 %, with underlying earnings growth driven by cost base improvements in Spain, Portugal and Greece and increased volumes in Turkey, Greece & Tunisia. · The acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group was partly completed at the end of July, with full completion expected by the end of the financial year. The acquisition is funded from proceeds of business disposals in prior years. With this, TUI will become one of the world's leading providers of destination experiences. Sales & Marketing Sales & Marketing EUR Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Turnover 4,408.7 4,211.6 + 4.7 10,171.0 9,557.9 + 6.4 Underlying 42.5 93.5 - 54.5 - 329.4 - 290.4 - 13.4 EBITA Underlying 40.8 93.5 - 56.4 - 332.5 - 290.4 - 14.5 EBITA at constant currency Direct 74 73 + 1 74 73 + 1 distributi on mix 1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 47 46 + 1 48 46 + 2 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 6,007 5,756 + 4.4 12,701 12,101 + 5.0 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online). 2 Share of online sales. · Sales & Marketing delivered a good performance in Central Region, Nordics and Benelux. This was offset, as anticipated, by reduced margins in the UK (due primarily to currency), and also by around EUR 13 m impact from airline disruption in the quarter primarily as a result of air traffic control strikes in France. Action is being taken to address our operational resilience in light of this. · Q3 turnover grew by 5.6 % at constant foreign exchange rates, as a result of a 4.4 % increase in customer volumes and higher average selling prices, in part reflecting currency cost inflation in the UK. · Direct and online distribution mix also continued to increase in the quarter, to 74 % and 47 % respectively. · The Q3 underlying EBITA result includes EUR 19 m adverse impact from the earlier timing of Easter. Northern Region EUR Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Turnover 1,808.9 1,727.8 + 4.7 4,133.0 3,932.1 + 5.1 Underlying 16.0 81.0 - 80.2 - 104.5 - 57.0 - 83.3 EBITA Underlying 14.3 81.0 - 82.3 - 107.4 - 57.0 - 88.4 EBITA at constant currency Direct 94 93 + 1 93 92 + 1 distributi on mix 1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 65 63 + 2 65 63 + 2 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 2,211 2,113 + 4.6 4,574 4,476 + 2.2 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online). 2 Share of online sales. · The Q3 underlying EBITA result includes EUR 15 m adverse impact from the earlier timing of Easter. · Nordics continued to perform well in Q3, despite the warmer weather and strong prior year comparatives. Nordics' organisational structure and platforms are being aligned with the UK, and the business continues to benefit from the introduction of the Group's yield management and CRM systems. · In the UK demand remains resilient, with customer volumes growing in the quarter, but as expected trading margins have continued to be impacted by the weaker Pound Sterling. In addition, the UK result was adversely affected in the quarter by airline disruption, as a result of French air traffic control strikes, leading to delays, cancellations and staffing difficulties. · Online mix for the region is now 65%, demonstrating the strength of the TUI online offer. Currently the majority of online bookings are made through the TUI website in the respective markets, but we are seeing a significant increase (albeit small in absolute terms) in bookings made through the TUI app and would expect this trend to continue with increased app uptake and enhancements to the platform, and across all regions. Central Region EUR Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Turnover 1,657.7 1,557.5 + 6.4 3,963.6 3,585.5 + 10.5 Underlying 35.4 24.5 + 44.5 - 110.4 - 119.2 + 7.4 EBITA Underlying 35.4 24.5 + 44.5 - 110.6 - 119.2 + 7.2 EBITA at constant currency Direct 49 49 - 50 48 + 2 distributi on mix 1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 21 19 + 2 21 18 + 3 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 2,154 2,054 + 4.9 4,574 4,201 + 8.9 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online). 2 Share of online sales. · The Q3 underlying EBITA result includes EUR 2 m adverse impact from the earlier timing of Easter. · Customer volumes grew 5 % in the quarter, driven mainly by Poland where we continue to significantly increase our market share. · Germany delivered a good result in the quarter, with a continued increase in direct and online distribution mix (to 49% and 21% respectively in the year to date). This was partly offset by the impact of airline disruption, as outlined above. · The 9M result reflects the non-repeat (EUR 24 m) of last year's sickness event in TUI fly. This was offset by the write off of EUR 20 m wet lease receivable in Q1 FY18 as a result of the Niki insolvency. Western Region EUR Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Turnover 942.1 926.3 + 1.7 2,074.4 2,040.3 + 1.7 Underlying - 8.9 - 12.0 + 25.8 - 114.5 - 114.2 - 0.3 EBITA Underlying - 8.9 - 12.0 + 25.8 - 114.5 - 114.2 - 0.3 EBITA at constant currency Direct 73 71 + 2 74 72 + 2 distributi on mix 1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 53 53 - 56 55 + 1 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,642 1,589 + 3.4 3,553 3,424 + 3.8 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online). 2 Share of online sales. · The Q3 underlying EBITA result includes EUR 2 m adverse impact from the earlier timing of Easter. · Benelux trading continues to go well, with a further increase in

customer volume this quarter and growth in direct and online distribution (77 % and 63 % respectively in the year to date). This was partly offset by airline disruption, mainly as a result of French air traffic control strikes. · The French result benefitted from the delivery of further cost synergies from the Transat integration, however, the trading environment remains very challenging, with very strong price competition on flights, particularly for Spain, which has benefitted our non-integrated competitors. A detailed operational review is underway. All other segments EUR Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % million Q3 2018 restated restated Turnover 153.8 142.9 + 7.6 461.7 449.9 + 2.6 Underlying - 30.0 - 30.1 + 0.3 - 79.0 - 58.6 - 34.8 EBITA Underlying - 28.6 - 30.1 + 5.0 - 73.2 - 58.6 - 24.9 EBITA at constant currency · The overall underlying EBITA result in all other segments was in line with prior year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation. Cash flow / Net capex and investments / Net financial position The cash inflow from operating activities decreased by EUR 101.1 m to EUR 1,279.5 m. This was due in particular to higher advance payments to hotels, payments for the integration of Transat in France and the deconsolidation of the Travelopia Group. From the Half Year Financial Report 2018, we have adjusted the definition of our net debt. While net debt has so far been calculated as the balance between current and non-current financial debt and cash and cash equivalents, we will also consider future short-term interest-bearing investments as a debt-deduction item. The majority of these investments becomes due between three and six months. In accordance with IFRS regulations, these investments are not shown as cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet but within current trade receivables and other assets. This adjustment had no effect on the previous year. Net financial position EUR million 30 Jun 2018 30 Jun 2017 Var. % Financial debt 2,030.5 1,992.2 + 1.9 Cash and cash equivalents 2,598.0 2,226.5 + 16.7 Short-term interest-bearing 21.9 - n. a. investments Net cash 589.4 234.3 + 151.6 The net cash of the continuing operations improved by EUR 355.1 m to EUR 589.4 m. The year-on-year improvement was attributable mainly to the receipt of disposal proceeds not yet fully reinvested. Net capex and investments EUR million Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % Q3 2018 restated restated Cash gross capex Hotels & 78.8 55.8 + 41.1 193.9 186.5 + 4.0 Resorts Cruises 185.5 25.5 + 626.6 223.6 272.7 - 18.0 Destination 3.3 1.5 + 122.4 5.4 4.1 + 32.0 Experiences Holiday 267.6 82.8 + 223.0 422.9 463.2 - 8.7 Experiences Northern 19.6 15.1 + 29.6 43.8 40.9 + 7.1 Region Central 5.2 4.8 + 8.4 15.4 12.2 + 26.8 Region Western 12.1 6.1 + 99.9 25.1 19.7 + 27.3 Region Sales & 37.0 26.0 + 42.4 84.4 72.8 + 15.9 Marketing All other 23.7 38.2 - 38.0 116.6 86.5 + 34.8 segments TUI Group 328.2 147.0 + 123.3 623.8 622.5 + 0.2 Discontinued - 18.0 n. a. - 28.6 n. a. operations Total 328.2 165.0 + 98.9 623.8 651.2 - 4.2 Net pre 37.9 78.5 - 51.7 17.7 195.9 - 91.0 delivery payments on aircraft Financial 55.7 3.6 n. a. 80.0 106.7 - 25.0 investments Divestments* - 43.6 - 33.8 - 28.9 - 135.8 - 45.4 - 199.4 Net capex 378.4 213.3 + 77.4 585.7 908.4 - 35.5 and investments * Excludes proceeds from Hotelbeds, Travelopia and Hapag-Lloyd AG. The decline in net capex and investments in the first nine months was mainly driven by the acquisition of Transat last year as well as the sale of Riu hotels in 9M 2018. Fuel / foreign exchange Our strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons, as detailed below, remains unchanged. This gives us certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement that is currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Sales & Marketing, which account for over 90 % of our Group currency and fuel exposure. Foreign Exchange / Fuel % Summer 2018 Winter 2018/19 Summer 2019 Euro 96 83 43 US Dollar 93 83 57 Jet fuel 93 86 72 As at 2 August 2018 Financial position of the TUI Group Financial position of the TUI Group as at 30 Jun 2018 EUR million 30 Jun 2018 30 Sep 2017 Assets Goodwill 2,859.8 2,889.5 Other intangible assets 558.1 548.1 Property, plant and 4,820.3 4,253.7 equipment Investments in joint 1,412.6 1,306.2 ventures and associates Financial assets available 53.2 69.5 for sale Trade receivables and 310.7 211.8 other assets Touristic payments on 163.9 185.2 account Derivative financial 135.9 79.9 instruments Income tax assets 9.6 - Deferred tax assets 310.3 323.7 Non-current assets 10,634.4 9,867.6 Inventories 122.1 110.2 Trade receivables and 892.4 794.5 other assets Touristic payments on 1,312.4 573.4 account Derivative financial 411.2 215.4 instruments Income tax assets 121.4 98.7 Cash and cash equivalents 2,598.0 2,516.1 Assets held for sale 4.5 9.6 Current assets 5,462.0 4,317.9 16,096.4 14,185.5 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1,501.6 1,501.6 Capital reserves 4,194.9 4,195.0 Revenue reserves - 2,842.9 - 2,756.9 Equity before 2,853.6 2,939.7 non-controlling interest Non-controlling interest 645.1 594.0 Equity 3,498.7 3,533.7 Pension provisions and 995.3 1,094.7 similar obligations Other provisions 798.2 801.4 Non-current provisions 1,793.5 1,896.1 Financial liabilities 1,850.2 1,761.2 Derivative financial 22.8 50.4 instruments Income tax liabilities 133.1 150.2 Deferred tax liabilities 81.0 109.0 Other liabilities 101.7 150.2 Non-current liabilities 2,188.8 2,221.0 Non-current provisions and 3,982.3 4,117.1 liabilities Pension provisions and 33.7 32.7 similar obligations Other provisions 307.1 349.9 Current provisions 340.8 382.6 Financial liabilities 180.3 171.9 Trade payables 2,467.9 2,653.3 Touristic advance payments 4,800.4 2,446.4 received Derivative financial 89.1 217.2 instruments Income tax liabilities 131.2 65.3 Other liabilities 605.7 598.0 Current liabilities 8,274.6 6,152.1 Current provisions and 8,615.4 6,534.7 liabilities 16,096.4 14,185.5 Income statement Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 30 Jun 2018 EUR million Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Var. % 9M 2018 9M 2017 Var. % Turnover 5,016.4 4,775.4 5.0 11,829. 11,129. 6.3 9 2 Cost of sales 4,624.9 4,339.2 6.6 11,183. 10,467. 6.8 6 1 Gross profit 391.5 436.2 - 10.2 646.3 662.1 - 2.4 Administrative 300.8 300.4 0.1 922.2 901.5 2.3 expenses Other income 13.4 4.1 226.8 62.0 9.2 573.9 Other expenses 1.6 - 0.4 n. a. 1.9 1.8 5.6 Financial 23.6 42.9 - 45.0 41.3 79.9 - 48.3 income Financial 56.5 34.2 65.2 124.6 115.3 8.1 expenses Share of 77.9 54.3 43.5 199.4 159.9 24.7 result of joint ventures and associates Earnings 147.5 203.3 - 27.4 - 99.7 - 107.5 7.3 before income taxes Income taxes 37.0 42.7 - 13.3 - 10.0 - 22.6 55.8 Result from 110.5 160.6 - 31.2 - 89.7 - 84.9 - 5.7 continuing operations Result from 41.4 - 88.7 n. a. 41.4 - 151.8 n. a. discontinued operations Group profit / 151.9 71.9 111.3 - 48.3 - 236.7 79.6 loss for the year Group profit / 146.3 47.7 206.7 - 124.2 - 315.2 60.6 loss for the year attributable to shareholders of TUI AG Group profit / 5.6 24.2 - 76.9 75.9 78.5 - 3.3 loss for the year attributable to non-controllin g interest Cash flow statement Condensed cash flow statement of the TUI Group EUR million 9M 2018 9M 2017 Cash inflow from operating activities 1,279.5 1,380.6 Cash outflow from investing activities - 584.8 - 841.0 Cash outflow from financing activities - 573.6 - 685.0 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 121.1 - 145.4 Change in cash and cash equivalents due to - 39.2 - 31.7 exchange rate fluctuation Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 2,516.1 2,403.6 period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,598.0 2,226.5 Alternative performance measures

