

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German steel giant ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the nine month period ended June 30, 2018 was 190 million euros, compared to net loss of 751 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 0.31 euros, compared to loss per share of 1.33 euros last year.



Adjusted EBIT for the nine months declined 7 percent to 1.28 billion euros from 1.38 billion euros a year ago.



The Group's order intake declined 5 percent from the year-ago period to 31.12 billion euros.



Net sales for the period decreased 1 percent to 31.68 billion euros from 32.01 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 207/18, Thyssenkrupp affirmed its outlook. The company expects consolidated adjusted EBIT of around 1.8 billion euros, which is at the lower end of the original guidance range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros.



Free cash flow before M&A will continue to show a significant year-on-year improvement, but will be negative due to the lower contribution from Industrial Solutions.



Despite these developments, the Group expects its full-year net income will continue to be significantly better than in the prior year.



