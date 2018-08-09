CapMan Oyj: Anna Berglind appointed as Head of People and Culture and member of the Management Group of CapMan

CapMan Plc Stock exchange release 9 August 2018 at 08.40 a.m. EEST

Anna Berglind appointed as Head of People and Culture and member of the Management Group of CapMan

Anna Berglind has been appointed as Head of People and Culture being responsible for CapMan's human resource management and company culture development. By the appointment, Berglind becomes member of the Management Group of CapMan Plc.

Berglind moves in to CapMan from Mandatum Life, where she has worked since 2010. Most recently Anna has acted as Vice President, Human Resources from 2013. As Head of People and Culture of CapMan, Berglind will be responsible for strategic human resource management, people processes, company culture development, leadership and performance management and compensations. Anna reports to CEO Joakim Frimodig.

"Skilled personnel is the most crucial element of our company and we want to develop that resource continuously. Anna brings with her a wide experience of business-oriented and strategic human resource management and she is very familiar with the investment sector due to her long experience on the field. CapMan is in a renewal phase at the moment which is why company culture development is significantly at the core of our activities. I am very glad that Anna joins our team, " says Joakim Frimodig, CEO of CapMan.

"I am very excited to start in this new position. Company culture is an important success factor and a competitive advantage for a company today. We begin to build modern human resource management in CapMan based on existing strengths, " tells Anna Berglind, new Head of People and Culture of CapMan.

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today approximately 120 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

