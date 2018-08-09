Pöyry Oyj: Directed share issue without payment related to Pöyry PLC's share-based incentive plan

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 9 August 2018 at 8.35 a.m. (EEST)

Directed share issue without payment related to Pöyry PLC's share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Pöyry PLC has on 8 August 2018 resolved on a directed share issue without payment, relating to reward payment in accordance with the long-term share-based incentive plan. Participants in the share-based incentive plan purchased the company's shares as an initial investment. Information on the plan and its terms and conditions was published in further detail in a stock exchange release on 5 May 2017.

In the share issue, up to 170 000 treasury shares held by the company will be conveyed free of payment to the management and key personnel participating in the plan.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 8 March 2018.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information: Martin á Porta

President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 33 228 28

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

