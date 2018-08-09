Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC's financial reporting and AGM in 2019

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 9 August 2018 at 8.40 a.m. (EEST)
Pöyry PLC's financial reporting and AGM in 2019
Pöyry PLC will publish its financial information in 2019 as follows:
Financial statement release 2018: Thursday 7 February 2019
Annual Review 2018: Thursday 14 February 2019 at the latest
Business review January - March 2019: Thursday 25 April 2019
Half year financial report January - June 2019: Thursday 8 August 2019
Business review January - September 2019: Thursday 24 October 2019
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 7 March 2019. Pöyry's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
PÖYRY PLC
Additional Information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.
In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire