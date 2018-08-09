

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of human resources solutions, Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders slid 11 percent to 170 million euros, and earnings per share slipped by 9 percent to 1.02 euros.



Gross profit for the quarter rose 2 percent to 1.107 billion euros, while it was up 5 percent on an organic basis. Gross margin remained stable at 18.3 percent.



For the second quarter, the Group's revenues edged up 1 percent to 6.05 billion euros. On an organic basis, revenues grew 5 percent, or 4 percent trading days adjusted. The number of trading days in the quarter had a positive impact of 0.5 percent.



On an organic basis, Temporary staffing revenues rose 5 percent, permanent placement revenues grew 18 percent, and career transition revenues were down 7 percent. Outsourcing and other activities revenues grew 8 percent in the quarter, on the same basis.



The company noted that the 2017 figures were restated, due to adoption of ASU 2017-07.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is on track to deliver 50 million euros GrowTogether productivity savings in 2018, supporting an improvement in the EBITA margin trend in the second half.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX