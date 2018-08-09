

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income increased to 11.2 million euros from 8.8 million euros last year.



Earnings per share amounted to 0.32 euro, higher than prior year's 0.25 euro.



From January to June 2018, EBITDA rose to 40.9 million euros from 29.2 million euros last year. EBITDA margin improved to 10.4% from 7.7% a year ago.



Sales grew 3.5% to 394.6 million euros from 381.1 million euros last year. The sales increase was attributable in particular to the positive development in the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific.



SMA Solar Technology sold inverters with a total output of around 4.3 GW, higher than last year's 3.8 GW.



Further, the company confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018. The company continues to expect sales of between 900 million euros and 1 billion euros, and EBITDA of between 90 million euros and 110 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX