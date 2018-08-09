CapMan Oyj: CapMan's financial reporting in 2019

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange release 9 August 2018 at 08.45 a.m. EEST

CapMan's financial reporting in 2019

CapMan Group will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2018 on Thursday, 31 January 2019. The Annual Report for 2018 will be published in February 2019 during week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 13 March 2019 at 10.00 a.m. EET in Helsinki.



In addition to the Financial Statements Bulletin, CapMan Group will publish three financial reports in 2019 as follows:



Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2019 on 25 April 2019

Half-Year Financial Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2019 on 8 August 2019

Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2019 on 31 October 2019



CapMan's financial information will be published in Finnish and English. All financial information is

available immediately after release also at CapMan's website, www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com).

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today approximately 120 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

