

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - German pharmaceutical company STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) reported that its net income for the first six months of 2018 rose 83 percent to 165.3?million euros from last year, while adjusted net income increased by 31 percent to 149.7?million euros.



Reported EBITDA increased by 18 percent in the reporting period to 260.6?million euros, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 10 percent to 261.7?million euros.



Reported Group sales decreased 1 percent in the first six months of 2018 to 1.14 billion euros. Sales of STADA Vietnam J.V. Co. Ltd. are no longer included. Group sales adjusted for portfolio and currency effects increased by 5 percent to 1.17 billion euros.



'. We also pushed ahead with our strategic realignment, implementing steps such as acquiring the EMEA rights for Nizoral dandruff treatment shampoo and taking over distribution responsibility for our strongest-selling product APO-Go in Germany, with Scandinavia to follow shortly. As such, we remain on track to reach our targets for 2018,' said STADA CEO Dr. Claudio Albrecht strikes a positive balance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX