

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) reported that its third-quarter group profit attributable to shareholders surged to 146.3 million euros from 47.7 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Underlying EBITA declined 12.7 percent to 193.4 million euros from 221.6 million euros last year.



Third-quarter turnover grew 5 percent to 5.02 billion euros from 4.78 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, TUI said that based on the positive nine-month results and current trading for the remainder of the year, it expects to deliver at least 10 percent growth in underlying EBITA and around 3 percent growth in turnover, excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements.



Based on current foreign exchange rates, the company expects approximately 35 million euros adverse impact on underlying EBITA compared with rates prevailing in the prior year.



The company said it continues to deliver its ambition of strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2020.



