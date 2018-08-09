

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income from continuing operations increased 20% to 418 million euros. Basic EPS from continuing operations was up 20% to 2.06 euros.



In euro terms, the company's sales were up 4% in the second quarter to 5.26 billion euros. Currency-neutral revenues increased 10%. Revenues at the adidas brand increased 12%.



For 2018, adidas continues to expect sales to increase at a rate of around 10% on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in North America and Asia-Pacific. Basic EPS from continuing operations is expected to increase at a rate between 12% and 16% compared to the prior year, excluding the negative one-time tax impact in 2017.



