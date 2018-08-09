Dalradian Resources: Dalradian reports Q2 2018 results with cash of $120 million at June 30, 2018

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, including closing cash and cash equivalents of $120 million (all amounts are quoted in Canadian dollars).

Proposed Transaction

On June 21, 2018, Dalradian and Orion Mine Finance announced that the Company and certain affiliates of Orion Mine Finance (collectively, "Orion") entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), whereby Orion has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Dalradian Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Dalradian Shares held by certain members of the Dalradian senior management team, Sean Roosen and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (collectively, the "Remaining Shareholders") will not be acquired by Orion. Completion of the Transaction is subject to shareholder, court, regulatory and other approvals. The special meeting of Dalradian shareholders to consider the Transaction has been scheduled for August 31, 2018. The effect of Dalradian shareholders voting for the resolution to approve the plan of arrangement and it becoming effective will be the cancellation of the Dalradian Shares from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") following closing of the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. More details on the Transaction can be found in the press releases of June 21, 2018 and August 3, 2018. The notice of meeting and information circular in respect of the Transaction will be mailed to the Dalradian shareholders of record and will also be available on Dalradian's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and Dalradian's website (www.dalradian.com/investor-centre/Shareholder-Meetings).

Operational highlights as of August 7, 2018

Continuation of public and statutory consultation processes for the permitting application to build a mine at the Curraghinalt deposit.





Completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("Mineral Resource") that delivered expansion of the overall contained gold ounces in the Curraghinalt deposit and a 46% increase in gold ounces in the Measured and Indicated categories.





Continued progression of the technical work program for an updated feasibility study, including an optimized geotechnical model reinforced by more drilling data, ore sorting variability testing for the ten main veins of the deposit, updates to the mine design based on the expanded Measured and Indicated resources within the updated Mineral Resource, and enhancements to the processing flowsheet.





Drilling to date in 2018 includes the completion of approximately 4,960 metres in 17 holes to test potential extensions of the Curraghinalt deposit and the completion of approximately 3,400 metres in 17 holes to test two regional gold in soil anomalies.

Corporate and financial highlights for Q2 2018

Cash and cash equivalents were $120.2 million at June 30, 2018 compared with $138.0 million at December 31, 2017.





Net loss of $3.8 million ($0.01 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with a net loss of $2.7 million ($0.01 per share) for the comparable period of 2017. For the six months ending June 30, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $5.2 million ($0.01 per share) compared to a net loss of $4.0 million ($0.02) in the same period of 2017.





Expenditures on mineral property under development for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $4.5 million compared with $4.3 million during the comparable period in 2017. In Q2 2018, permitting and technical studies were the largest spending categories as work focused on supporting the Planning Application and work on the Mineral Resource and updated feasibility study compared with Q2 2017 where activity focused on finalizing the ESIA and Planning Application as well as completing the underground infill drilling program.





During the six months ended June 30, 2018, expenditures on mineral property under development were $10.6 million compared with $6.8 million, net of receipt from processing of mineralized material, in the comparable period of 2017.





As of August 7, 2018, Dalradian had 355,493,448 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Outlook

Taking Curraghinalt to production continues to be the Company's primary goal and is being advanced in 2018 through drilling, engineering and geological studies, and environmental and permitting activities. The Company expects to release an updated feasibility study by the end of 2018. In addition, Dalradian will also continue to explore its large land package to delineate targets for drilling. Permitting activities includes preparation and submission of applications for ancillary permits and consents and continued stakeholder engagement to support the Planning Application.

The overall budget for 2018 is approximately $49 million for operational activities in Northern Ireland and Canada, including general and administrative costs. The two major items that represent approximately 50% of the operational budget are exploration and permitting, with planned expenditures roughly similar for the two areas. Mine design and engineering work to produce an updated feasibility study is the third-largest component at approximately 10% of the overall budget. Operational and general and administrative spending during the three months ended June 30, 2018 totalled approximately $9 million and $18 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Spending in the first half of the year is below budgeted levels and an updated forecast is planned during Q3 2018.

Working capital at June 30, 2018 was $114 million compared to $132 million at December 31, 2017. This financial strength supports 2018 plans to continue exploration and development planning, while simultaneously moving Curraghinalt through the permitting process.

Supporting Documents

The Q2 2018 Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) As at

June 30, 2018

As at

Dec. 31, 2017

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,166 $ 137,963 Amounts receivable 595 651 Prepaid expenses and other assets 547 685 121,308 139,299 Non-Current assets: Restoration deposit 1,083 1,058 Property, plant and equipment 178,554 166,347 Exploration and evaluation assets 5,722 4,601 185,359 172,006 $ 306,667 $ 311,305 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,876 $ 7,141 Provision for reclamation - 356 6,876 7,497 Non-Current liabilities: Provision for reclamation 929 695 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 359,753 359,737 Warrants - 48 Contributed surplus 16,145 15,146 Accumulated deficit (77,036 ) (71,818 ) 298,862 303,113 $ 306,667 $ 311,305

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months

ended

June 30, 2018

Three months

ended

June 30, 2017

Six months

ended

June 30, 2018

Six months

ended

June 30, 2017

Operating expenses: Salaries and related benefits $ 1,218 $ 1,115 $ 2,072 $ 1,599 Professional fees and consulting 1,854 265 1,982 494 Share-based payments 336 962 829 1,207 Investor relations and travel 390 185 730 427 Office, regulatory and general 281 236 564 429 Interest and bank charges 3 4 6 8 Depreciation 1 1 2 2 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 173 5 (61 ) (49 ) $ 4,256 2,773 $ 6,124 4,117 Interest income 451 55 906 118 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (3,805 ) $ (2,718 ) $ (5,218 ) $ (3,999 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 )

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2018

Six months ended

June 30, 2017

Share capital: Balance, beginning of period $ 359,737 $ 195,975 Warrants exercised - 12,782 Share-based payments exercised 16 863 Balance, end of period $ 359,753 $ 209,620 Warrants: Balance, beginning of period $ 48 $ 10,746 Warrants exercised - (2,477 ) Warrants expired (48 ) (48 ) Balance, end of period $ - $ 8,221 Contributed surplus: Balance, beginning of period $ 15,146 $ 12,315 Increase from share-based payments 967 1,365 Warrants expired 48 48 Share-based payments exercised (16 ) (696 ) Balance, end of period $ 16,145 $ 13,032 Accumulated deficit: Balance, beginning of period $ (71,818 ) $ (64,114 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (5,218 ) (3,999 ) Balance, end of period $ (77,036 ) $ (68,113 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 298,862 $ 162,760

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2018

Six months ended

June 30, 2017

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (5,218 ) $ (3,999 ) Items not affecting cash: Unrealized foreign exchange gain on cash (124 ) (37 ) Interest income (906 ) (118 ) Depreciation 2 2 Share-based payments 829 1,207 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Amounts receivable 61 84 Prepaid expenses and other assets (27 ) (104 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,531 (961 ) Cash disbursements related to reclamation (147 ) - Cash flows used in operating activities $ (3,999 ) $ (3,926 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants $ - $ 10,008 Exercise of options - 167 Cash flows from financing activities $ - $ 10,175 Cash flows from (used) in investing activities: Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets $ (660 ) $ (89 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (14,162 ) (7,007 ) Deferred acquisition costs - (413 ) Interest received 900 123 Cash flows used in investing activities $ (13,922 ) $ (7,386 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (17,921 ) (1,137 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 137,963 35,719 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 124 37 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 120,166 $ 34,619

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with various technical studies ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.

