

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half Group net income increased 3.8% to 555.3 million euros from 535.0 million euros last year. Earnings per share stood at 4.60 euros, up from 4.44 euros last year.



EBIT grew 13.5% from last year to 907.3 million euros.



Gross premium for the six months climbed 11% to 10.0 billion euros from 9 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, growth would have reached 18.1%, comfortably within the full-year guidance.



Net premium earned climbed 10.8% to 8.3 billion euros from prior year's 7.5 billion euros. At constant exchange rates, the increase would have been 17.9%.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, Hannover Re continues to anticipate net income of more than 1 billion euros. Based on constant exchange rates, the company expects an increase of more than 10% in gross premium for 2018.



Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin said, 'Bearing in mind the business development to date, we confirm our net income target of more than EUR 1 billion for 2018, although strains will be incurred in the second half of the year from portfolio management actions in connection with our US mortality business. This is something that we are willing to accept because we are thereby avoiding higher losses in subsequent years.'



