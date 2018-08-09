

9 August 2018



G4S plc Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018



G4S Chief Executive Officer Ashley Almanza commented:



'As anticipated, the Group delivered a marked improvement in revenue generation in the second quarter, with organic growth of 2.8% resulting in half year organic growth of 0.2% against demanding comparatives'.



'Our contract wins and strong retention rate in the first half of 2018 provide revenue momentum into the second half of the year. This, together with growing technology-enabled services in both our cash and security businesses, a favourable sales mix and planned productivity benefits, underpins the Group's positive outlook for the full year'.



First half highlights (Underlying results(a) unless otherwise noted):



* Step change in revenue growth in second quarter * New contract wins of £0.7 billion (annual contract value) * Secure Solutions margin 5.9% (2017: 5.9%); service mix and productivity offset wage inflation * Cash Solutions margin 10.7% (2017: 11.0%); reflecting increased business development and operating costs * Operating cash flow conversion 84% (2017: 80%), in line with seasonal norm * Net debt to EBITDA(b) 2.7x (30 June 2017: 2.7x) * EPS(a,c) 7.4p (2017: 7.4p); Interim dividend: 3.59p per share (2017: 3.59p) * Statutory results reflect businesses sold and exchange rate movements - see page 9



Full year outlook



* First half contract wins and strong retention rate provide second half momentum * Technology-enabled services, favourable sales mix and productivity benefits underpin full year outlook * Expect net debt to EBITDA(b)=<2.5x FY18



Group results - first half



+------------------------+-------------------------+--------------------------+ | | Underlying Results(a) | Statutory Results(d) | | | | | | | In Constant Currency | Actual Rates | | | | | | | 2018 2017 %| 2018 2017 %| | | | | | | Restated(e) | Restated(e) | | | | | |Revenue |£3,599m £3,591m +0.2|£3,672m £3,971m (7.5)| | | | | |Adjusted PBITA(b) | £212m £219m (3.2)| £213m £238m (10.5)| | | | | |Adjusted PBITA(b) margin| 5.9% 6.1% | 5.8% 6.0% | | | | | |Earnings(c) | £115m £115m -| £103m £151m (31.8)| | | | | |Earnings Per Share(c) | 7.4p 7.4p -| 6.7p 9.8p (31.6)| | | | | |Operating Cash Flow | £179m £183m (2.2)| £165m £170m (2.9)| +------------------------+-------------------------+--------------------------+



( a )Underlying results are Alternative Performance Measures as defined and explained on page 36. They are reconciled to the Group's statutory results on page 4. The underlying results are presented at constant exchange rates other than for operating cash flow where operating cash flow for 2017 is presented at 2017 actual rates. ( b) Adjusted PBITA and net debt to adjusted EBITDA are Alternative Performance Measures as defined and explained on page 36. The Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as set out on page 39. ( c) Earnings is defined as profit attributable to equity shareholders of G4S plc. Underlying earnings and underlying earnings per share ('EPS') are adjusted to exclude specific and other separately disclosed items, as described on page 37, and are reconciled to statutory earnings and EPS on page 4. (d) See page 21 for the basis of preparation of statutory results. (e) Restated for the adoption of IFRS15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, see note 3.



This announcement contains inside information.



G4S STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT PROPOSITION



G4S is the world's leading, global integrated security company, providing security and related services across six continents.



Our strategy addresses the positive, long-term demand for security services. Our enduring strategic aim is to demonstrate the values and performance that make G4S the company of choice for customers, employees and shareholders. We aim to do this by delivering industry-leading innovative solutions and outstanding service to our customers, by providing engaging and rewarding work for employees and by generating sustainable growth and returns for our shareholders.



Organisation Our portfolio programme is substantially complete and we now have a much more focused business. Over the past four and a half years we have invested in sales, business development, technology and support and control functions. With sufficient strength and depth in these areas, we re-organised the Group on 1 January 2018 to:



* Consolidate our Secure Solutions businesses into four regions: Africa, Americas, Asia and Europe & Middle East * Create a global Cash Solutions division Our new organisation enables us to strengthen further our strategic, commercial and operational focus in each of our core service lines. We will continue to build and utilise shared services for the provision of efficient and fit-for- purpose support functions to all businesses and this element of our organisational development has significant unrealised potential.



We are implementing a productivity programme which is designed to deliver £90 million - £100 million of recurring cost savings by 2020. A portion of these gains will be re-invested in growth, with the majority expected to benefit the bottom line:



* The financing efficiency component of around £20 million has been secured through refinancings completed this year and the benefits will begin to flow through to profits in 2019. * The operational and overhead components which are expected to deliver £70 million to £80 million of savings by 2020 have, to date, been largely re- invested in sales, business development and enhanced support and control systems. From the second half of this year the savings will begin to make a net contribution to profits. Business Segments, Service Lines and Regions The Group has two business segments, Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions, each with a number of key service lines.



Secure Solutions



* Security Solutions incorporating risk consulting, manned security, facilities management services, software and systems and integrated security solutions * Care & Justice services including custody, detention and transportation



Security Solutions (77% of group revenues(a)): G4S delivers industry-leading security services and facilities management in around 90 countries around the world. Building on our established security services, we have invested in developing the capabilities to design and deliver security technology, security systems and integrated security solutions that combine people and technology to offer our customers more efficient and valuable security solutions. We believe that the ability to design and deliver technology-enabled security solutions strengthens our customer-value proposition and provides G4S with the opportunity to increase the longevity and grow the value of existing customer relationships, win new business and earn higher margins.



In the first half of 2018, 42% (FY 2017: 39%) of our Secure Solutions revenues(a) were derived from technology-enabled security services which combine our people with technology. We have established a substantial business selling technology-enabled solutions to larger customers. With success in that segment, we are extending our offering into the medium sized customer market.



Care & Justice services (7% of group revenues(a)): G4S's Care & Justice services are concentrated in the UK and Australia where we have built significant knowledge and expertise in delivering complex public services. Our strategic focus is on selective, profitable growth and operational delivery and achieving positive outcomes for those using the services. We expect significantly-improved cash generation from our Care & Justice services over the next 12-18 months as we continue to be highly selective in bidding and negotiating for new business and as certain legacy contracts expire or otherwise improve.



Cash Solutions



* Cash in transit, cash processing and ATM services * Cash Technology services, comprising:



* Cash and non-cash management software and services * Smart safes and cash-recycling technology In our Cash Solutions business (16% of group revenues(a)), we provide software, hardware, systems and services that improve the security, control and efficiency of our customers' cash handling. Whilst cash usage is expected to continue to grow in emerging markets, in developed markets cash volumes are expected to gradually decline. To ensure critical mass and economies of scale, we focus on markets where we have, or can build a number one or number two position in the market. We aim to grow volumes in traditional cash services of cash-in-transit and ATMs organically through cost leadership which enables us to win market share and encourages banks to outsource more services.



We believe that the Group is well positioned to address a substantial and valuable opportunity to extend and grow our new products and services that are being adopted by banks and some of the world's leading retailers. We expect this market to continue to grow strongly and we have market-leading innovative products combining software and service. We are making significant progress with large retailers with what we refer to as our 'big box' solution and we are also seeing increasing interest in our mid-



G4S STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT PROPOSITION



size and small box offerings. We believe that our Cash Technology services have the potential to produce profits greater than the global profits from our traditional cash business in the medium term.



At 30 June 2018, we had over 21,500 (December 2017: 19,500) cash automation locations, a 10% increase since the year end, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Industry research data indicates that the total addressable market for smart safes and recycling solutions is around £20-25 billion per annum(b).



Financial Outlook



G4S Group Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Almanza, commented:



'Our contract wins and strong retention rate in the first half of 2018 provide good revenue momentum and this, together with an improving sales mix and planned productivity benefits in the second half of the year, underpins the Group's positive outlook for the full year'.



'Since 1 January, the creation of a global cash division and consolidation of our Secure Solutions regions are providing us with the strategic, commercial and operational focus needed for the next stage of the Group's development. Combining technology with our established security offering is strengthening our sales mix and contract retention, whilst the rapid development of our cash technology business has the clear potential to deliver profits greater than the global profits of our traditional cash business in the medium term'.



'We intend to remain soundly financed with operating cash conversion of more than 100% of Adjusted PBITA and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5x or less. Priorities for excess cash will be investment, dividends and, in the near term, further leverage reduction'.



(a) Underlying results are reconciled to statutory results on page 4, and an explanation of Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') is provided on page 36. (b) Source: Company research and 3rd party data including RBR, Panteia, Euromonitor International, World Retail Data and Statistics.



GROUP RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2018



Six months ended 30 June 2018 (at 2018 average exchange rates) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition- related Underlying Onerous Disposed amortisation £m results(a) contracts businesses(c) Restructuring and other(d) Statutory ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 3,599 63 10 3,672



Adjusted PBITA(b) 212 - 1 213



Profit before tax 158 - 1 (14) (6) 139



Tax (38) - - 3 4 (31)



Profit after tax 120 - 1 (11) (2) 108



Earnings(e) 115 - 1 (11) (2) 103



EPS(e) 7.4p - 0.1p (0.7)p (0.1)p 6.7p



Operating cash flow(f) 179 (6) 2 (10) - 165 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Six months ended 30 June 2017 (at 2018 average exchange rates) - restated(g) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition- related Underlying Onerous Disposed amortisation Constant £m results(a) contracts businesses(c) Restructuring and other(d) currency(h) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 3,591 58 149 3,798



Adjusted PBITA(b) 219 - 9 228



Profit before tax 163 (5) 9 (14) 53 206



Tax (39) 1 (3) 3 (12) (50)



Profit after tax 124 (4) 6 (11) 41 156



Earnings(e) 115 (4) 5 (11) 37 142



EPS(e) 7.4p (0.3)p 0.3p (0.7)p 2.4p 9.2p



Operating cash flow(f) 183 (6) 6 (13) - 170 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Six months ended 30 June 2017 (at 2017 average exchange rates) - restated(g) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition- related Underlying Onerous Disposed amortisationand £m results(a) contracts businesses(c) Restructuring other(d) Statutory ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 3,758 57 156 3,971



Adjusted PBITA(b) 228 - 10 238



Profit before tax 173 (5) 9 (14) 56 219



Tax (42) 1 (2) 3 (14) (54)



Profit after tax 131 (4) 7 (11) 42 165



Earnings(e) 122 (4) 6 (11) 38 151



EPS(e) 7.9p (0.3)p 0.4p (0.7)p 2.5p 9.8p



Operating cash flow(f) 183 (6) 6 (13) - 170 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(a) Underlying results are Alternative Performance Measures as defined and explained on page 36 and exclude the results from businesses disposed of during the current or prior period, the effect of onerous contracts and specific and separately disclosed items. (b) Adjusted PBITA is an Alternative Performance Measure as defined and explained on page 36 and excludes specific and separately disclosed items. (c) Disposed businesses include the results of all businesses that have been sold or closed by the Group between 1 January 2017 and 30 June 2018 and are excluded from underlying results to present current period and comparative underlying results on a like-for-like basis. (d) Other includes net specific items, net profit on disposal/closure of subsidiaries/businesses and the results of discontinued operations. The associated tax impact is included in the tax charge within 'other'. In addition, tax-specific charges or credits, such as those arising from changes in tax legislation which have a material impact, and which are unrelated to net specific items, are included within the tax charge within 'other'. The accounting policy for specific and other separately disclosed items is provided on page 36. (e) Earnings is defined as profit attributable to equity shareholders of G4S plc. Underlying Earnings and Underlying EPS exclude specific and other separately disclosed items as described on page 37 and are reconciled to statutory earnings and statutory EPS above. (f) Operating cash flow is defined on page 37 as net cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations and is stated after pension deficit contributions of £21 million (2017: £20 million). For the period ended 30 June 2017 it is presented at 2017 average exchange rates. Operating cash flow is reconciled to the Group's movements in net debt on page 38. (g) Restated for the adoption of IFRS 15 - see note 3. (h) Constant currency amounts represent the comparative 2017 statutory results translated at 2018 average exchange rates as defined on page 36. Constant currency amounts should not be considered as or used in place of the Group's statutory results. Constant currency operating cash flow is translated at 2017 exchange rates.



BUSINESS REVIEW: UNDERLYING RESULTS ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES



As indicated in the 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts ('IRA'), with effect from 1 January 2018 we have reorganised the group-wide management of our businesses to create a global Cash Solutions division and to consolidate our Secure Solutions business into four regions: Africa, Americas, Asia and Europe & Middle East. The prior period comparatives have been restated accordingly to report segmental results on a consistent basis. Reconciliations between the previously-reported results of core businesses and the underlying results reported under the new structure are provided on pages 40 and 41. The prior period results have also been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers as set out in note 3.



The narrative in this Business Review discusses the Group's underlying results, which are an alternative performance measure (as described on page 36) and are reconciled to statutory results on page 4. Commentary on the Group's statutory results is provided on pages 9 to 13. Throughout the Business Review, to aid comparability, 2017 prior period results are presented on a constant currency basis by applying 2018 average exchange rates, unless otherwise stated.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Adjusted At 2018 Adjusted Adjusted PBITA PBITA average Revenue Revenue(a) Organic PBITA PBITA(a) margin margin(a) exchange 2018 2017 HoH growth(b) 2018 2017 HoH 2018 2017 rates £m £m % % £m £m % % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 197 189 4.2% 4.2% 15 14 7.1% 7.6% 7.4%



Americas 1,177 1,131 4.1% 4.1% 54 47 14.9% 4.6% 4.2%



Asia 434 403 7.7% 7.7% 28 26 7.7% 6.5% 6.5%



Europe & Middle East 1,231 1,221 0.8% 0.8% 83 87 (4.6%) 6.7% 7.1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Secure Solutions 3,039 2,944 3.2% 3.2% 180 174 3.4% 5.9% 5.9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Solutions 560 647 (13.4%) (13.4%) 60 71 (15.5%) 10.7% 11.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group before corporate costs 3,599 3,591 0.2% 0.2% 240 245 (2.0%) 6.7% 6.8%



Corporate costs - - - - (28) (26) 7.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group 3,599 3,591 0.2% 0.2% 212 219 (3.2%) 5.9% 6.1% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(a )As described in the basis of preparation of the Alternative Performance Measures on page 36, the underlying results for 2017 have been restated to be consistent with the structure of the business in 2018 and, as explained in note 3, have also been restated for the adoption of IFRS 15. A reconciliation of the results as previously reported and the restated results above is included on page 40. (b )Organic growth is calculated based on revenue growth at 2018 average exchange rates, adjusted to exclude the impact of any acquisitions during the current or prior periods.



SECURE SOLUTIONS



During the first half of 2018, our Secure Solutions business delivered organic revenue growth of 3.2%. Despite tightening labour markets in some regions, our commercial discipline and changing service mix towards technology-enabled security meant that, overall, we maintained our above industry-average PBITA margin.



Africa



Revenue growth across our Africa region was 4.2%. Adjusted PBITA increased 7.1% and our new contract wins in the first half provide good momentum into the second half with major wins in the telecoms, automotive and mining sectors.



We made good progress in our security systems business, with integrated security offerings and monitoring and response services. Our remote monitoring and response services for infrastructure is generating good demand and differentiates us from our major competitors in the region.



Our sales and business development opportunities in Africa include key sectors such as embassies, municipalities, mining, banking, transport and telecoms.



Americas



Revenues in our Americas region grew by 4.1% and Adjusted PBITA increased by 14.9% driven by an improving revenue mix, and efficiency gains.



Our Secure Solutions revenues in North America grew by 4.0% as our integrated security solutions continue to gain traction in the market for large enterprise customers. We saw strong demand for our Corporate Risk business which provides security consulting services and security professionals for security operations centre analytics, executive protection and investigative services.



Our rate of revenue growth in North America was self-constrained as we continued to apply commercial discipline in those market locations facing tight labour conditions. We had contract wins across a broad range of sectors including IT, steel manufacturing, chemicals, property, insurance, power and healthcare. Our pipeline in these markets is substantial.



In Latin America our revenues increased by 4.3%.



BUSINESS REVIEW: UNDERLYING RESULTS ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES



Asia



Revenue growth in Asia was 7.7% with growth across all major security markets including India. Adjusted PBITA also increased 7.7%.



We secured new and renewed contracts across a broad range of sectors including multinationals, property services, technology and transport and logistics. Across the region we have a diverse set of new business opportunities in embassies, telecoms, power, IT services and infrastructure.



Europe & Middle East



Revenue in our Europe & Middle East region was up 0.8% on the prior period, with good growth in the UK & Ireland and stabilisation in the Middle East. Our Risk Management business which operates in high risk environments grew strongly, winning new ordnance clearance contracts during the second quarter.



The Adjusted PBITA margin was 6.7% (2017: 7.1%) reflecting the impact of lower profitability in the Middle East which we expect to improve in the second half as revenues recover. Our productivity programme is also being applied across the region, along with the implementation of lean processes in our UK manned security business in H2 2018.



Our Europe & Middle East pipeline has a large number of opportunities across a diversified range of customer segments including manned security and security systems contracts for the banking, FMCG, government, multi-lateral agencies and airlines sectors.



CASH SOLUTIONS



In the first half of 2017, we posted very strong revenue growth as we mobilised a large cash technology and services contract in North America. Whilst we had a number of significant contract wins in the first half of 2018, we did not have a similar mobilisation to H1 2017, resulting in global revenues in Cash Solutions declining 13.4%.



Adjusted PBITA fell by 15.5% reflecting the decline in revenues, investment in product and business development (£1m) and higher operating costs, which were principally attack related (Africa: £3m), partially offset by a £6 million benefit from the early completion of a bullion centre contract in the UK. The effect of the large cash technology and services contract in North America has now annualised.



G4S's cash technology and managed services are now delivered to over 21,500 locations around the world, a 10% increase since the year end. This includes 7,800 retail locations across North America, including over 5,700 in large-store formats where G4S has established a market leading position. We believe that the strong value proposition delivered by our unique cash management technology will continue to drive customer interest in North America where we currently have 23 pilot programmes in our pipeline.



CORPORATE COSTS



Corporate costs comprise the costs of the G4S plc Board and the central costs of running the Group including executive, governance and central support functions, and are £2 million higher than the prior period.



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY: UNDERLYING RESULTS ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES



Summary underlying results



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- June June



2018 2017 HoH



Restated(c)



At June 2018 average exchange rates £m £m % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue(a) 3,599 3,591 0.2% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted PBITA(a) 212 219 (3.2%)



Adjusted PBITA(a) margin 5.9% 6.1%



Interest (54) (56) (3.6%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax(a) 158 163 (3.1%)



Tax(a) (38) (39) (2.6%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit after tax(a) 120 124 (3.2%)



Non-controlling interests (5) (9) (44.4%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings(a) (profit attributable to equity holders of the parent) 115 115 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EPS(a) 7.4p 7.4p - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flow(a,b) 179 183 (2.2%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a )Underlying results are Alternative Performance Measures as defined and explained on page 36. They exclude the effect of specific and separately disclosed items, the results of onerous contracts and the results of businesses sold or closed since 1 January 2017. They are reconciled to the Group's statutory results on page 4. (b) 2017 comparatives for underlying operating cash flow are presented at 2017 average exchange rates. (c )The June 2017 results have been restated for the effect of adopting IFRS 15 (see note 3).



Revenue The Group's revenue increased by 0.2% on the prior period. Secure Solutions revenues were 3.2% higher than the prior period, with 4.2% growth in Africa, 4.1% growth in Americas, 7.7% growth in Asia and 0.8% growth in Europe & Middle East. Cash Solutions revenue decreased by 13.4% reflecting the mobilisation of a large Retail Cash Solutions contract in North America in 2017.



Adjusted PBITA Adjusted PBITA of £212 million (2017: £219 million) was down 3.2%. This reflects weaker trading in the Europe & Middle East Secure Solutions region and lower revenue, increased business development and operating costs (mainly attack- related in Africa) in the Cash Solutions division. As a result, the Adjusted PBITA margin decreased to 5.9% (2017: 6.1%).



Interest Net interest payable on net debt was £46 million (2017: £46 million). Net other finance costs were £3 million (2017: £4 million) and the pension interest charge, related to the unwinding of the discount in relation to long-term pension liabilities, was £5 million (2017: £6 million), resulting in a total net interest cost of £54 million (2017: £56 million).



Tax A tax charge of £38 million (2017: £39 million) was incurred on profit before tax of £158 million (2017: £163 million) which represents an effective tax rate of 24% (2017: 24%). The effective tax rate is a function of a variety of factors, with the most significant being (i) the geographic mix of the Group's taxable profits and the respective country tax rates, (ii) the recognition of, and changes in the value of, deferred tax assets and liabilities, (iii) permanent differences such as expenses disallowable for tax purposes, (iv) irrecoverable withholding taxes, and (v) benefit of one-off items including tax claims.



Non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests was £5 million in 2018, a decrease from £9 million for 2017, reflecting the non-controlling partners' share of profit of certain businesses in the Europe & Middle East region.



Earnings The Group generated profit attributable to equity holders ('earnings') of £115 million (2017: £115 million) for the period ended 30 June 2018.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying earnings per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 at constant 2017 at actual 2018 exchange rates exchange rates



£m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying profit for the 120 124 131 period



Non-controlling interests (5) (9) (9) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying profit attributable to equity 115 115 122 holders of the parent (earnings)



Average number of shares 1,548 1,548 1,548 (m) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying earnings per 7.4p 7.4p 7.9p share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY: UNDERLYING RESULTS ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES



Onerous contracts The Group's onerous contracts generated revenues of £63 million (2017: £58 million) for the period ended 30 June 2018. There were no increases in onerous contract provisions during the six months ended 30 June 2018. In the six months ended 30 June 2017 the Group recognised additional provisions of £5 million, classified as specific items, related to the anticipated increase of delivery costs in respect of one of its contracts. It is expected that around 60% of the Group's total provision for onerous customer contracts of £54 million will be utilised by the end of 2020.



Disposed businesses Businesses disposed of during the six months ended 30 June 2018, including the Group's businesses in Hungary and the Philippines and the secure data solutions business in Kenya, generated revenue of £10 million and Adjusted PBITA of £1m in the six months ended 30 June 2018 (six months ended 30 June 2017: revenue £35 million and Adjusted PBITA £3 million). Businesses sold during the year ended 31 December 2017 included the Group's businesses in Israel and Bulgaria and its Youth Services business in North America, and in total generated revenue of £114 million and Adjusted PBITA of £6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017.



Restructuring The Group invested £14 million (2017: £14 million) in restructuring programmes during the six months ended 30 June 2018, relating to the 2018-2020 strategic productivity programme announced in 2017 which is being implemented across the Group, mainly in the Europe & Middle East and Americas regions and the Cash Solutions division. In addition, the Group incurred non-strategic reorganisation costs of £4 million (2017: £4 million) which are included within Adjusted PBITA. We expect to invest a total £25-£30 million in restructuring for the full year 2018 and expect a payback period of less than three years.



Acquisition-related amortisation, specific and other separately disclosed items



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 at constant 2017 at actual 2018 exchange rates exchange rates £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Specific items (8) (6) (6)



Net profit on disposal/closure of subsidiaries/businesses 4 65 68



Acquisition-related amortisation (2) (6) (6) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition-related amortisation, specific and other separately disclosed items before tax (6) 53 56



Tax credits/(charges) arising on acquisition-related amortisation and other separately disclosed items 4 (12) (14) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition-related amortisation and other separately disclosed items after tax (2) 41 42



Loss from discontinued operations - (4) (4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total acquisition-related amortisation, specific and other separately disclosed items - (charge)/credit to earnings (2) 37 38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Specific items The specific items charge of £8 million (2017: £6 million) related to additional provisions required in the Asia region in respect of historical employee gratuities. Specific items in 2017 included a £6 million charge related to the estimated cost of settlement of subcontractor claims from commercial disputes in relation to prior years which was settled in 2018.



Profit on disposal/closure of subsidiaries/businesses During the period, the Group realised a net profit of £4 million (2017: £65 million) relating to the disposal of a number of its operations including its businesses in Hungary and the Philippines and its secure data solutions business in Kenya. Disposals in 2017 included the Group's businesses in Israel and Bulgaria and the Group's youth services business in North America.



Acquisition-related amortisation Acquisition-related amortisation of £2 million (2017: £6 million) is lower than the prior period as certain intangible assets recognised on a number of legacy acquisitions became fully amortised in 2017.



Tax credits/(charges) arising on acquisition-related amortisation, specific and other separately disclosed items Tax credits arising on acquisition-related amortisation, specific and other separately disclosed items were £4 million (2017: £12 million tax charge which related primarily to the disposal of subsidiaries in the Americas region).



Cash flow, capital expenditure and portfolio management The Group generated operating cash flow of £179 million (2017: £183 million), which represents 84% (2017: 80%) of Adjusted PBITA. This was after the pension deficit-repair contributions of £21 million (2017: £20 million) during the period. The Group invested £48 million (2017: £43 million) in net capital expenditure and received net proceeds of £32 million (2017: £151 million) from the disposal of businesses. The Group made no significant acquisitions in the period.



Net cash inflow after investing in the business was £145 million (2017: £266 million). The Group's net increase in net debt before foreign exchange movements was £78 million (2017: decrease of £58 million).



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY STATUTORY RESULTS



The basis of preparation of the Group's statutory results is set out on page 21. Comparative figures for statutory results are presented at actual historical exchange rates (i.e. the results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 are presented at year to date average exchange rates for the six months ended 30 June 2017). Prior period results have been restated for the impact of adopting IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, please see note 3 for details.



Statutory results



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statutory results at actual exchange rates June June 2018 2017 HoH Restated(a)



£m £m % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 3,672 3,971 (7.5%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortisation (Adjusted PBITA) 213 238 (10.5%) +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Specific items (8) (11) (27.3%)| | | |Restructuring costs (14) (14) -| | | |Profit on disposal/closure of | |subsidiaries/businesses 4 68 (94.1%)| | | |Acquisition-related amortisation (2) (6) (66.7%)| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ Operating profit 193 275 (29.8%)



Interest costs (net) (54) (56) (3.6%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 139 219 (36.5%)



Tax (31) (54) (42.6%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit after tax 108 165 (34.5%)



Loss from discontinued operations - (4) (100.0%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 108 161 (32.9%)



Non-controlling interests (5) (10) (50.0%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent ('statutory earnings') 103 151 (31.8%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EPS 6.7p 9.8p (31.6%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flow 165 170 (2.9%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(a) 2017 results have been restated for the effect of adopting IFRS 15 - see note 3.



Revenue Revenue decreased by 7.5% compared with the prior period statutory results. Of the decrease, 4.4% (£173 million) was due to movements in exchange rates caused by the relative strengthening of the average sterling exchange rates affecting the Group. Excluding the effects of movements in exchange rates, revenue decreased by 3.3% mainly reflecting a £139 million reduction in revenue in respect of businesses disposed during the current period and prior year including the Group's businesses in Hungary and Israel and its Youth Services business in North America. Revenue from onerous contracts is slightly higher than the prior period at £63 million (2017: £57 million). Excluding the effects of movements in exchange rates, revenue from disposed businesses and onerous contracts, revenue grew by 0.2% at constant exchange rates.



Business performance is discussed in more detail by service line and region on pages 5 to 6.



Adjusted PBITA Adjusted PBITA of £213 million (2017: £238 million) was down 10.5%. Of the decrease, 4.2% (£10 million) was due to movements in exchange rates. Excluding the effect of movements in exchange rates, Adjusted PBITA decreased by 6.6%, reflecting weaker trading in the Europe & Middle East Secure Solutions region and lower revenue, increased business development and operating costs (mainly attack-related in Africa) in the Cash Solutions division, as well as a reduction in Adjusted PBITA from disposed businesses of £8 million. Excluding the effect of movements in exchange rates and Adjusted PBITA from disposed businesses, the Group's Adjusted PBITA decreased by 3.2% at constant exchange rates.



Specific items The specific items charge of £8 million (2017: £11 million), related to additional provisions required in the Asia region in respect of historical employee gratuities. Specific items in 2017 of £11 million included £6 million related to the estimated cost of settlement of subcontractor claims from commercial disputes in relation to prior years which were settled in 2018 and £5 million related to the anticipated increase of delivery costs in respect of one of the Group's onerous contracts.



Restructuring costs The Group invested £14 million (2017: £14 million) in restructuring programmes during the six months ended 30 June 2018, relating to the 2018-2020 strategic productivity programme announced in 2017 which is being implemented across the Group, mainly in the Europe & Middle East and Americas regions and the Cash Solutions division. In addition, the Group incurred non-strategic reorganisation costs of £4 million (2017: £4 million) which are included within Adjusted PBITA.



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY STATUTORY RESULTS



Profit on disposal and closure of subsidiaries/businesses The Group generated net profit on disposal and closure of subsidiaries/businesses of £4 million (2017: £68 million) relating to the disposal of a number of the Group's operations including its businesses in Hungary and the Philippines and its secure data solutions business in Kenya. Disposals in 2017 included the Group's businesses in Israel and Bulgaria and the Group's Youth Services business in North America.



Acquisition-related amortisation Acquisition-related amortisation of £2 million (2017: £6 million) is lower than the prior period as certain intangible assets recognised on a number of legacy acquisitions became fully amortised in 2017.



Net interest costs Net interest payable on net debt was £46 million (2017: £46 million). Net other finance costs were £3 million (2017: £4 million) and the pension interest charge, related to the unwinding of the discount in relation to long-term pension liabilities, was £5 million (2017: £6 million), resulting in a total net interest cost of £54 million (2017: £56 million).



Tax The statutory tax charge of £31 million (2017: £54 million) for 2018 included a tax charge of £38 million (2017: £42 million) on the Group's underlying profits, as explained on page 7, tax on onerous contracts of £nil (2017: tax credit of £1 million), tax of £nil in respect of disposed businesses (2017: tax charge of £2 million), a tax credit of £3 million (2017: £3 million) in respect of restructuring costs and a net tax credit of £4 million (2017: tax charge of £14 million) in respect of acquisition-related amortisation and other separately disclosed items.



The Group's statutory tax charge represented an effective rate of 22% (2017: 25%) on profit before tax of £139 million (2017: £219 million). The effective tax rate is a function of a variety of factors, with the most significant being (i) the geographic mix of the Group's taxable profits and the respective country tax rates, (ii) profits arising on the disposal of subsidiaries in the period being exempt from tax, (iii) the recognition of, and changes in the value of, deferred tax assets and liabilities, (iv) permanent differences such as expenses disallowable for tax purposes, (v) irrecoverable withholding taxes, and (vi) benefit of one-off items including tax claims.



The lower effective tax rate compared with the prior period is primarily driven by profits arising on the disposal of subsidiaries being taxed at a higher tax rate in the prior period.



Non-controlling interests Profit attributable to non-controlling interests was £5 million in 2018, a decrease from £10 million from 2017, reflecting the non-controlling partners' share of profit of certain businesses in the Europe & Middle East region.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent ('statutory earnings') The Group reported profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent ('statutory earnings') of £103 million (2017: £151 million) which primarily reflects the lower profit on disposal of subsidiaries in the current period compared with the prior period.



Earnings per share Statutory earnings per share(a) decreased to 6.7p (2017: 9.8p), based on the weighted average number of shares in issue of 1,548 million (2017: 1,548 million). A reconciliation of the Group's statutory profit for the period to EPS is provided below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 at constant 2017 at actual 2018 exchange rates exchange rates



£m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 108 152 161



Non-controlling interests (5) (10) (10) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (earnings) 103 142 151



Average number of shares (m) 1,548 1,548 1,548 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statutory earnings per share(a) 6.7p 9.2p 9.8p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Basis of preparation of statutory results is shown on page 21.



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY STATUTORY RESULTS



REVIEW OF THE GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Significant movements in the consolidated statement of financial position Current loan notes have increased to £1,118 million (31 December 2017: £655 million), reflecting the re-classification of certain US Private Placement notes repayable in March 2019 and GBP public notes repayable in May 2019 as current liabilities.



The following movements in the Group's consolidated statement of financial position are set out elsewhere in this report, as follows: * Cash, cash equivalents and overdrafts are explained below; * Net debt is analysed in note 16; * Provisions are analysed in note 15; and * Retirement benefit obligations are explained on page 13. Total equity Total equity at 30 June 2018 was £833 million (31 December 2017: £843 million). The main movements during the period were: profit for the period of £108 million (six months ended 30 June 2017: £161 million), other comprehensive losses of £9 million (six months ended 30 June 2017: £100 million) (which included a re- measurement loss on deferred retirement benefit schemes of £5 million (six months ended 30 June 2017: £67 million) as explained on page 12 and an exchange loss on translation of foreign operations and changes in fair value of cash flow hedging financial instruments of £5 million (six months ended 30 June 2017: £44 million)), and dividends paid in the period of £105 million (six months ended 30 June 2017: £103 million).



REVIEW OF THE GROUP'S CASH FLOW AND FINANCING



Consolidated statement of cash flow Net cash flow from operating activities before tax was £165 million (2017: £170 million). Net cash inflow from operating activities was £117 million (2017: £129 million). Net cash used in investing activities was £10 million (2017: cash generated £94 million), including £32 million (2017: £151 million) of net business disposal proceeds. Net cash inflow from financing activities was £291 million (2017: outflow of £349 million) with the difference being mainly the repayment of borrowings of £598 million in the first half of 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and overdrafts at 30 June 2018 were £967 million (2017: £549 million), a net increase compared with 31 December 2017 including the impact of exchange rate movements of £396 million (2017: decrease of £123 million). The Group's statutory cash flow is presented in full on page 20.



Net debt Net debt as at 30 June 2018 was £1,566 million (2017: £1,607 million). The Group's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.7x (2017: 2.7x). The detailed reconciliation of movements in net debt is provided on page 38 and is reconciled to the statutory cash flow on page 39.



Net debt maturity In April 2018, the Group's credit rating was affirmed by Standard & Poor's as BBB-, however the outlook was revised from negative to stable. As at 30 June 2018 the Group had liquidity of £1,967 million (2017: £1,549 million) comprising cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts of £967 million (2017: £549 million) and unutilised but committed facilities of £1 billion (2017: £1 billion). The Group issued a â?¬550 million Public Bond in May 2018 which matures in May 2025 and pays an annual coupon of 1.875%.



The next debt maturities are £44 million and $224 million US Private Placement notes due in July 2018 and a â?¬500 million Eurobond in December 2018. The recent refinancings have secured around £20 million of annualised interest cost savings per annum by the end of 2019. The Group has good access to capital markets and a diverse range of finance providers. Borrowings are principally in pounds sterling, US dollars and euros, reflecting the geographies of significant operational assets and earnings.



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY STATUTORY RESULTS



The Group's main sources of finance and their applicable rates as at 30 June 2018 are set out below:



Post Year of redemption and amounts (£m)(b) hedging



Debt Issued avg instrument/ Nominal interest interest Year of amount(a) rate rate issue 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



US PP 2007 US$145m 5.96% 2.85% 110 110



US PP 2007 US$105m 6.06% 2.91% 80 80



US PP 2008 £44m 7.56% 7.56% 44 44



US PP 2008 US$224m 6.78% 6.91% 157 157



US PP 2008 US$74.5m 6.88% 6.88% 56 56



Public Bond £350m 7.75% 7.75% 350 350 2009



Public Bond â?¬500m 2.63% 2.62% 417 417 2012



Public Bond â?¬500m 1.50% 2.24% 447 447 2016



Public Bond â?¬500m 1.50% 3.21% 429 429 2017



Public Bond â?¬550m 1.88% 2.78% 482 482 2018



Revolving £1bn Undrawn - - Credit (multi Facility currency) 2015(c) ---------------------------------------------- 618 460 56 - 80 447 429 482 2,572 ---------------------------------------------- (a )Nominal debt amount, for fair value carrying amount see note 18. (b )Translated at exchange rates prevailing at 30 June 2018, or hedged exchange rates where applicable. (c )£964 million of the original £1 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility matures in January 2022, with the remainder maturing in January 2021. As at 30 June 2018 there were no drawings from the facility.



The Group's average cost of gross borrowings, net of interest hedging, was 4.0% (2017: 3.7%).



OTHER INFORMATION



Significant exchange rates applicable to the Group The Group derives a significant proportion of its revenue and profits in the following currencies. Closing and average rates for these currencies are shown below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months to Year to 30 June 2018 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Closing rates Average rates Average rates ------------------------------------------------------------------------- £/US$ 1.3194 1.3737 1.2964



£/â?¬ 1.1299 1.1357 1.1453



£/South Africa Rand 18.1519 16.8604 17.3187



£/India Rupee 90.3452 90.3128 84.3570



£/Brazil Real 5.0971 4.6943 4.1506 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Applying June 2018 closing rates to underlying results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 would result in an increase in revenue of 0.9% to £3,633 million (for the period ended 30 June 2017: increase of 1.1% to £3,630 million) and an increase in Adjusted PBITA of 0.9% to £214 million (for the period ended 30 June 2017: increase of 1.4% to £222 million).



Applying June 2018 closing rates to the Group's statutory results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 would result in an increase in revenue of 0.9% to £3,706 million (for the period ended 30 June 2017: decrease of 3.4% to £3,837 million) and an increase in Adjusted PBITA of 0.5% to £214 million (for the period ended 30 June 2017: decrease of 2.5% to £232 million).



The strengthening of the average Sterling exchange rates compared with the prior period led to a decrease in statutory revenue of 4.4% and a decrease in Adjusted PBITA of 4.2%. The impact of exchange rate movements increased the Group's net debt by £1 million compared with the prior period.



Dividend The Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.59p (2017: 3.59p) per share (DKK 0.2969).



BUSINESS REVIEW - GROUP COMMENTARY STATUTORY RESULTS



Pensions The Group's IAS 19 Revised (2011) Employee Benefits net pension deficit at 30 June 2018 recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position was £382 million (31 December 2017: £381 million) or £321 million (31 December 2017: £318 million) net of applicable tax in the relevant jurisdictions. The Group's net pension deficit has increased marginally compared with the position as at 31 December 2017 reflecting an increase in the deficits in the Group's unfunded pension schemes offset by a decrease in the net deficit of the UK pension scheme. The decrease in the UK scheme's net deficit reflects the payment of scheduled deficit-repair contributions of £21 million (2017: £20 million) during the period, together with a slightly higher discount rate assumption applied to the valuation of scheme obligations. The next triennial valuation of the Group's main UK pension schemes is underway, as a result of which future deficit-repair contributions will be subject to review and potential renegotiation.



Risk and uncertainties A discussion of the Group's risk assessment and control processes and the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect the business activities or financial results is detailed on pages 60 to 65 of the company's Integrated Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, a copy of which is available on the Group's website at www.g4s.com.



These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, culture and values, health and safety, people, major contracts, laws and regulations, growth strategy, geo-political, cash losses and information security. The business risks and uncertainties are expected to remain materially the same as outlined in the 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts during the remaining six months of the financial year although the risks associated with the terms of the UK's exit from the EU continue to evolve.



Brexit



The Group operates mainly within national boundaries and is typically subject to security-licensing regulations in each territory, and is relatively well positioned with around 80% of revenues outside the UK and minimal cross-border trading.



Depending on the nature of the terms to be agreed with the EU around the free movement of capital and labour, the UK's exit from the EU could result in a shortage of skills or workforce availability in the UK market. In addition, it is not yet clear if or how key employment laws would change once the UK is no longer a member of the EU. The terms of the UK's exit from the EU remain uncertain and could also affect a range of business factors and conditions including regulation and taxation.



It is also possible that the continuing period of uncertainty lowers economic growth in both the UK and Europe which could affect both our customers and our competitors. The Group will continue to monitor closely developments on the decision to exit the EU as part of its risk management and governance framework.



G4S plc



Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018



Directors' responsibility statement in respect of the results for the six months ended 30 June 2018



We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:



* the condensed consolidated set of interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union; * the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by:



a. DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed consolidated set of interim financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and



b. DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.



A list of the directors is available on the company's website www.g4s.com.



The responsibility statement is signed on behalf of the Board by:



Tim Weller Group Chief Financial Officer 9 August 2018



Independent review report to G4S plc



For the six months ended 30 June 2018



Report on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements



Our conclusion We have reviewed G4S plc's condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the 'interim financial statements') in the 2018 half-yearly results of G4S plc for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.



What we have reviewed The interim financial statements comprise:



* the consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2018; * the consolidated income statement for the period then ended; * the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period then ended; * the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period then ended; * the consolidated statement of cash flows for the period then ended; and * the explanatory notes to the interim financial statements.



The interim financial statements included in the 2018 half-yearly results have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.



As disclosed in note 1 to the interim financial statements, the financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the full annual financial statements of the Group is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union.



Responsibilities for the interim financial statements and the review



Our responsibilities and those of the directors The 2018 half-yearly results, including the interim financial statements, are the responsibility of, and have been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the 2018 half-yearly results in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.



Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the interim financial statements in the 2018 half-yearly results based on our review. This report, including the conclusion, has been prepared for and only for the company for the purpose of complying with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. We do not, in giving this conclusion, accept or assume responsibility for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come save where expressly agreed by our prior consent in writing.



What a review of interim financial statements involves We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.



A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.



We have read the other information contained in the 2018 half-yearly results and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the interim financial statements.



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Chartered Accountants London 9 August 2018



G4S plc Consolidated financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Consolidated income statement (unaudited) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 2017 31 Dec 2018 Restated(1) 2017 Restated(1)



Continuing operations Notes £m £m £m -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue 5 3,672 3,971 7,826 +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ | Operating profit before | joint ventures, specific | items and other separately | disclosed items 209 234 483 | | Share of post-tax profit | from joint ventures 4 4 9 | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- | Adjusted profit before | interest, tax and | amortisation (Adjusted | PBITA) 5 213 238 492 | | Specific items 6 (8) (11) (34) | | Restructuring costs 6 (14) (14) (20) | | Profit on disposal/closure | of subsidiaries/businesses 6,7 4 68 74 | | Amortisation of | acquisition-related | intangible assets 6 (2) (6) (10) +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit 5,6 193 275 502



Finance income(2) 8 8 6 12



Finance expense(2) 8 (62) (62) (127) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 139 219 387



Tax 9 (31) (54) (128) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from continuing operations after tax 108 165 259



Loss from discontinued operations - (4) (6) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 108 161 253 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attributable to:



Equity holders of the parent 103 151 237



Non-controlling interests 5 10 16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 108 161 253 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings per share attributable to equity shareholders of the parent 11



Basic and diluted - from continuing operations 6.7p 10.0p 15.7p



Basic and diluted - from continuing and discontinued operations 6.7p 9.8p 15.3p -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dividends declared and proposed in respect of the period



Interim dividend 55 55 55



Final dividend - - 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total dividend 10 55 55 150 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1 )Comparative results have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, see note 3. (2 )The results for the year ended 31 December 2017 and the six months ended 30 June 2017 have been re-presented to decrease both finance income and finance expense by £4m with no effect on profit before tax, see note 8 for details.



G4S plc Consolidated financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June 2017 ended 2018 Restated(1) 31 Dec 2017 Restated(1)



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Profit for the period 108 161 253



Other comprehensive income



Items that will not be re- classified to profit or loss:



Re-measurements on defined retirement benefit schemes (5) (67) 26



Tax on items that will not be re-classified to profit or loss 1 11 (4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (4) (56) 22 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that are or may be re- classified subsequently to profit or loss:



Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and changes in fair value of cash flow hedging financial instruments (5) (44) (69) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (9) (100) (47) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the period 99 61 206 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attributable to:



Equity holders of the parent 94 52 192



Non-controlling interests 5 9 14 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the period 99 61 206 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1 )Comparative results have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, see note 3.



G4S plc Consolidated financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Consolidated statement of changes in equity (unaudited) ------------------------+---------------------------------------+-------------- | Attributable to equity holders of the | | parent | +---------------------------------------+ Share Share Retained Other NCI Total



capital premium earnings reserves Total reserve Equity



2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018



£m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



At 1 January 2018 388 258 (177) 370 839 4 843



Total comprehensive income/(loss) - - 99 (5) 94 5 99



Dividends paid - - (95) - (95) (10) (105)



Recycling of cumulative translation adjustments - - - (1) (1) - (1)



Own shares awarded - - (9) 9 - - -



Own shares purchased - - - (7) (7) - (7)



Share-based payments - - 4 - 4 - 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 30 June 2018 388 258 (178) 366 834 (1) 833 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------+---------------------------------------+-------------- | Attributable to equity holders of the | | parent | +---------------------------------------+ Share Share Retained Other NCI Total



capital premium earnings reserves Total reserve Equity



2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



£m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------



At 1 January 2017 - 388 258 (272) 456 830 21 851 restated(1)



Total comprehensive income/(loss) - restated(1) - - 96 (44) 52 9 61



Dividends paid - - (90) - (90) (13) (103)



Transactions with non- - - (15) - (15) 2 (13) controlling interests



Recycling of net - - - 24 24 - 24 investment hedge



Recycling of cumulative translation adjustments - - - (42) (42) - (42)



Own shares awarded - - (11) 11 - - -



Own shares purchased - - - (7) (7) - (7)



Share-based payments - - 4 - 4 - 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 30 June 2017 - 388 258 (288) 398 756 19 775 restated(1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------+---------------------------------------+-------------- | Attributable to equity holders of the | | parent | +---------------------------------------+ Share Share Retained Other NCI Total



capital premium earnings reserves Total reserve Equity



2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



£m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------



At 1 January 2017 - 388 258 (272) 456 830 21 851 restated(1)



Total comprehensive income/(loss) - restated(1) - - 261 (69) 192 14 206



Dividends paid - - (145) - (145) (34) (179)



Transactions with non- - - (19) - (19) 3 (16) controlling interests



Recycling of net - - - 24 24 - 24 investment hedge



Recycling of cumulative translation adjustments - - - (42) (42) - (42)



Own shares awarded - - (11) 11 - - -



Own shares purchased - - - (10) (10) - (10)



Share-based payments - - 9 - 9 - 9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 December 2017 - 388 258 (177) 370 839 4 843 restated(1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1 )Comparative results have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, see note 3.



G4S plc Consolidated financial statements As at 30 June 2018 Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at As at As at 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 Dec Restated(1) 2017 Restated(1)



Notes £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS



Non-current assets



Goodwill 1,918 1,952 1,914



Other acquisition- related intangible assets 7 12 9



Non-acquisition-related intangible assets 96 84 88



Property, plant and equipment 381 412 395



Trade and other receivables 77 121 82



Investment in joint ventures 22 22 20



Investments 16 22 13 20



Retirement benefit 14 surplus 73 60 80



Deferred tax assets 9 241 276 242 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,837 2,952 2,850 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Inventories 107 102 104



Investments 16 43 65 42



Trade and other receivables 1,432 1,362 1,417



Current tax assets 9 54 67 55



Cash and cash 16 equivalents 1,302 827 902



Assets of disposal groups classified as 12 held for sale - 15 53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,938 2,438 2,573 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 5,775 5,390 5,423 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Bank overdrafts 16 (292) (216) (284)



Bank loans 16 (7) (14) (8)



Loan notes 16 (1,118) - (655)



Obligations under 16 finance leases (12) (15) (15)



Trade and other payables (1,194) (1,204) (1,263)



Current tax liabilities 9 (61) (73) (79)



Provisions 15 (83) (91) (104)



Liabilities of disposal groups classified as 12 held for sale (1) (11) (19) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,768) (1,624) (2,427) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities



Bank loans 16 (5) (74) (5)



Loan notes 16 (1,506) (2,144) (1,486)



Obligations under 16 finance leases (22) (33) (20)



Trade and other payables (32) (41) (35)



Retirement benefit 14 obligations (455) (546) (461)



Provisions 15 (146) (143) (138)



Deferred tax 9 liabilities (8) (10) (8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,174) (2,991) (2,153) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities (4,942) (4,615) (4,580) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 833 775 843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EQUITY



Share capital 388 388 388



Share premium 258 258 258



Reserves 188 110 193 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 834 756 839



Non-controlling interests (1) 19 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 833 775 843 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1 )The consolidated statements of financial position as at 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017 have been restated for the effect of IFRS 15. The consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2017 has also been re-presented to re-classify certain investments from current to non-current assets and to present separately current tax liabilities - see note 3.



G4S plc Consolidated financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year ended



30 June 30 June 31 Dec



2018 2017 2017



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Operating profit - restated(1) 193 275 502



Adjustments for non-cash and 27 (21) 40 other items (see note 17)



(Increase)/decrease in (5) 7 1 inventory



Increase in accounts receivable (20) (51) (94) - restated(1)



(Decrease)/increase in accounts (30) (40) 39 payable - restated(1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from operating activities before tax (see note 165 170 488 17)



Tax paid (48) (41) (86) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from operating 117 129 402 activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Investing activities



Purchases of non-current assets (52) (44) (109)



Proceeds on disposal of 4 1 5 property, plant and equipment



Disposal of subsidiaries 32 151 156



Cash, cash equivalents and bank (2) (8) (8) overdrafts in disposed entities



Acquisition of subsidiaries (1) - (1)



Interest received 10 7 29



(Purchase)/sale of investments (3) (17) 3



Cash flow from equity accounted 2 4 investments 6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used in)/generated by (10) 94 81 investing activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Financing activities



Dividends paid to equity (95) (90) (145) shareholders of the parent



Dividends paid to non- (9) (13) (34) controlling interests



Purchase of own shares (7) (7) (10)



Proceeds from new borrowings 482 437 437



Repayment of borrowings (1) (598) (672)



Net interest (paid)/received relating to derivative (7) 22 29 financial instruments



Interest paid (69) (77) (136)



Repayment of obligations under (3) (10) (23) finance leases



Transactions with non- - (13) (16) controlling interests ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from 291 (349) (570) financing activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and bank 398 (126) (87) overdrafts



Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of 571 672 672 the period



Effect of foreign exchange rate (2) 3 (14) fluctuations on net cash held ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the 967 549 571 period ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1 )Comparative results have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, see note 3.



Notes to the interim financial statements 1) Basis of preparation and accounting policies



These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ('the interim financial statements') comprise the unaudited consolidated results of G4S plc ('the Group') for the six months ended 30 June 2018. These results and the comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and for the year ended 31 December 2017 do not comprise statutory accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Integrated Report and Accounts 2017, which is available at www.g4s.com. The Integrated Report and Accounts 2017 was reported on by the company's auditor and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not contain a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by emphasis of matter without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain any statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The interim financial statements have been prepared applying accounting policies consistent with those applied by the Group in the Integrated Report and Accounts 2017, except for the adoption of IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments as described below in note 3.



The financial information in these interim financial statements for the half year to 30 June 2018 has been reviewed but not audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the company's auditor.



The interim financial statements of the Group presented in this half-yearly results announcement have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, and with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Services Authority.



The consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2017 has been re- presented to re-classify investments with a book value of £13m from current to non-current assets and to present separately tax receivables of £67m, previously presented within trade and other receivables, as a separate line item on the face of the statement of financial position - see page 23. As described in note 8, the results for the year ended 31 December 2017 and the six months ended 30 June 2017 have been re-presented to decrease both finance income and finance expense by £4m with no effect on profit before tax.



The Group has prepared the interim financial statements on a going concern basis.



2) Specific items and other separately disclosed items



The Group's consolidated income statement and segmental analysis note separately identify results before specific items. Specific items are those that in management's judgment need to be disclosed separately in arriving at operating profit by virtue of their size, nature or incidence. In determining whether an event or transaction is specific, management considers quantitative as well as qualitative factors such as the frequency or predictability of occurrence.



All items that are reported as specific items are evaluated and approved by the Group's Audit Committee prior to being separately disclosed. The Group seeks to be balanced when reporting specific items for both debits and credits, and any reversals of excess provisions previously created as specific items are classified consistently as specific items. Specific items may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures used by other companies.



In general, provisions recognised for future losses on onerous contracts are charged to the consolidated income statement within Adjusted PBITA. However, where onerous contract charges are significant by virtue of their size, they are separately charged within specific items. Such losses are distinct from 'in- year' losses, which are utilised against provisions for onerous contract losses. Releases of onerous contract provisions originally charged as specific items are separately credited within specific items.



In order to provide further clarity in the consolidated income statement, the Group also discloses separately certain restructuring costs, profits or losses on disposal or closure of subsidiaries, acquisition-related amortisation and expenses and goodwill impairments. Restructuring costs that are separately disclosed reflect the Group's multi-year productivity programme. This programme is of a strategic nature and, as such, is monitored and approved by the Group's Executive Committee. Activities under the programme in 2018 focused primarily on the previously announced three-year plan to implement efficient organisational design and leaner processes. During 2016 and 2017 activities under the programme focused primarily on transforming the operating model in the Europe & Middle East region. Restructuring costs that are incurred in the normal course of business are recorded within Adjusted PBITA.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



3) Adoption of new and revised accounting standards and interpretations



The group has applied IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments for the first time in the period.



IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers



The Group has adopted IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers with effect from 1 January 2018 and has prepared the 2018 interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of this new standard. The Group has chosen to apply the standard fully retrospectively and has restated comparatives where appropriate.



The Group derives its revenue principally from providing manned security and cash security services; technology installation; the provision of security equipment (particularly security alarms, smart safes and cash recycling equipment); and facilities management (including care & justice services). For the majority of the Group's services, including the provision of manned security and cash security services, the Group's right to consideration from its customers equates to the value of services supplied to the customer. Where that is the case, the practical expedient has been applied under IFRS 15 to recognise revenue as the customer is billed.



Technology installations represent long-term technology or other installation projects that span one or more reporting periods. Under IFRS 15, such installations are considered to comprise one performance obligation consisting of a group of inseparable services. Revenue in respect of such installations is recognised as the services are delivered based on costs incurred as a proportion of the total expected costs of the installation.



Contracts for the provision of security alarms, smart safes and cash recycling equipment are assessed to identify distinct performance obligations which will typically include one or more of: the outright sale of equipment; the provision of installation and / or maintenance services; equipment rental and ongoing monitoring. In contracts that include the outright sale of equipment, revenue in respect of the sale and installation is recognised when the equipment is installed. In countries in which equipment cannot be sold without the provision of ongoing maintenance or other services and in contracts for the rental of equipment, revenue is recognised over the period of the contract. Ongoing maintenance and monitoring services represent a series of services with a constant pattern of transfer to the customer over time. Revenue in respect of such services is recognised over the period of the contract.



Contracts for facilities management and care & justice services typically require the provision of a group of interrelated goods and services to the customer over a period of time. Such goods and services are typically considered to represent a single performance obligation as each promise is satisfied over the same period. Consideration received in respect of such services typically equates to the value of services supplied to the customer to date and the practical expedient has been applied under IFRS 15 to recognise revenue as the customer is billed.



The impact of adopting IFRS 15 on the Group's consolidated income statement for the year ended 31 December 2017 was an immaterial change to the presentation of penalties incurred and an immaterial reduction in the amount capitalised with respect to the costs of bidding for and winning contracts with the effect of reducing revenue by £2m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £1m) and increasing each of PBITA, operating profit, profit before tax, profit after tax, profit for the period and profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent by £1m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £1m). The adoption of IFRS 15 had no impact on the Group's net cash flow from operating activities for the year ended 31 December 2017 or for the period ended 30 June 2017.



IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments



The Group has adopted IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments with effect from 1 January 2018, and has prepared the interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of this new standard.



The new standard is applicable to the classification, measurement, impairment and re-categorisation of financial assets and liabilities. It also introduces a new hedge accounting model.



There has been no change to the Group's consolidated income statement, statement of other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity or statement of financial position on adoption. The Group has no financial liabilities held at fair value other than derivatives. The introduction of an expected-loss impairment model has had no material effect given the general quality and short- term nature of the Group's trade receivables. There has been no re- categorisation of assets on adoption of the new standard and the Group's existing hedging relationships have been assessed as compliant with the new requirements following a review of the existing hedging arrangements. No voluntary elections been made on adoption.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



As described in note 1, the consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2017 has been restated to re-classify certain investments from current to non-current assets and to disclose separately current tax receivable. The effect of the adoption of IFRS 15, along with the re-classification of investments and tax amounts on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2017 is set out below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Re- Consolidated statement of classifications financial position as at ------------------Restatement 30 June 2017 As published Investments Tax for IFRS15 Restated



£m £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS



Non-current assets



Trade and other receivables 122 - - (1) 121



Investments - 13 - - 13



Deferred tax asset 274 - - 2 276



Other non-current assets 2,542 - - - 2,542 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,938 13 - 1 2,952 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Investments 78 (13) - - 65



Trade and other receivables 1,428 - (67) 1 1,362



Current tax receivable - - 67 - 67



Other current assets 944 - - - 944 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,450 (13) - 1 2,438 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 5,388 - - 2 5,390 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (1,203) - - (1) (1,204)



Other current liabilities (420) - - - (420) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1,623) - - (1) (1,624) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables (29) - - (12) (41)



Other non-current liabilities (2,950) - - - (2,950) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,979) - - (12) (2,991) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities (4,602) - - (13) (4,615) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 786 - - (11) 775 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EQUITY



Share capital 388 - - - 388



Share premium 258 - - - 258



Reserves 121 - - (11) 110 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 767 - - (11) 756



Non-controlling interests 19 - - - 19 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Equity 786 - - (11) 775 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



The impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2017 is presented below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2017 As published Restatement for IFRS15 Restated



£m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS



Non-current assets



Trade and other receivables 83 (1) 82



Deferred tax asset 240 2 242



Other non-current assets 2,526 - 2,526 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,849 1 2,850 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Trade and other receivables 1,416 1 1,417



Other current assets 1,156 - 1,156 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,572 1 2,573 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 5,421 2 5,423 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (1,262) (1) (1,263)



Other current liabilities (1,164) - (1,164) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,426) (1) (2,427) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables (23) (12) (35)



Other non-current liabilities (2,118) - (2,118) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,141) (12) (2,153) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities (4,567) (13) (4,580) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 854 (11) 843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EQUITY



Share capital 388 - 388



Share premium 258 - 258



Reserves 204 (11) 193 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 850 (11) 839



Non-controlling interests 4 - 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Equity 854 (11) 843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



New standards not yet effective



The Group has not early-adopted any standard, amendment or interpretation. A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are not yet effective for the period ended 30 June 2018. The directors are currently evaluating the impact of these new standards on the Group accounts:



* Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015-2017 Cycle * IFRS 9 amendments - Prepayment features with negative compensation * IAS 19 amendments - Plan amendment, curtailment or settlement * IAS 28 amendments - Long term interests in associates and joint ventures * IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over income tax treatments



IFRS 16 - Leases



The Group continues to assess the impact of adopting IFRS 16 - Leases, which will be effective for the Group's financial year ending 31 December 2019.



The principal effect of adopting IFRS 16 will be to gross up the Group's balance sheet to recognise additional right of use assets within property, plant and equipment and additional lease liabilities in respect of leases that are currently treated as operating leases. The associated operating lease charge that is currently recorded within operating costs will be removed and replaced with a depreciation charge in respect of the additional assets recognised and an interest charge in respect of the additional lease creditors recognised.



As interest is charged at the effective rate on the reducing balance of the liability over the lease term, the effect on profit before tax will be variable over the term of a lease. However, the cumulative impact on pre-tax profit over the lease term will be neutral. Any difference between the opening adjustment to the lease liability and to property, plant and equipment due to the straight- line



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



depreciation of property, plant and equipment compared with the reducing balance of leases over their respective terms will be reflected as an opening reserves adjustment on implementation of the new standard.



The impact on the consolidated income statement is currently expected to be a decrease in operating lease charges included in operating costs and an increase in both the depreciation expense and interest charge. Adjusted PBITA is expected to increase due to the re-classification of the interest element of operating lease rentals as finance costs.



The impact on the consolidated statement of cash flows will be an increase in net cash flow from operating activities, equivalent to the increase in Adjusted PBITA, matched by an increase in cash outflow from financing activities due to the re-classification of finance lease interest, with no impact on net cash flow.



Further details of the Group's commitments under operating leases at 31 December 2017 can be found in note 38 of the 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts.



4) Accounting estimates, judgments and assumptions



The preparation of financial statements in conformity with adopted IFRSs requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies with respect to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. These judgments, estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, including current and expected economic conditions, and, in some cases, actuarial techniques. Although these judgments, estimates and associated assumptions are based on management's best knowledge of current events and circumstances, the actual results may differ.



Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future periods affected. The judgments, estimates and assumptions which are of most significance in preparing the Group's interim financial statements are the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



5) Operating segments and revenue



As indicated in the 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts, from 1 January 2018 the Group has reorganised the group-wide management of its businesses to create a Global Cash Solutions division and to consolidate its Secure Solutions business into four regions:



* Africa; * Americas (combining the previous North America and Latin America regions); * Asia (including India and Bangladesh that formerly reported under the Middle East & India region); and * Europe & Middle East (combining the previous Europe, UK & Ireland and Middle East & India regions except for India and Bangladesh that now report under the Asia region). Prior period and prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly to present segmental results on a consistent basis. For each of the reportable segments, the Group Executive Committee (the chief operating decision maker) reviews internal management reports on a regular basis.



Segment information for continuing operations is presented below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6 months ended Year 30 June 2018 6 months ended ended 30 June 2017 31 Dec 2017 Restated(1) Restated(1)



Revenue by reportable segment £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Africa 198 200 399



Americas 1,177 1,260 2,489



Asia 434 444 896



Europe & Middle East 1,299 1,387 2,747 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total Secure Solutions 3,108 3,291 6,531



Total Cash Solutions(2) 564 680 1,295 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total Revenue 3,672 3,971 7,826 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--- -------------------------------------------- Year 6 months ended ended 6 months ended 30 June 2017 31 Dec 2017 30 June 2018 Restated(1) Restated(1)



Operating profit by reportable segment £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Africa 15 16 29



Americas 54 52 120



Asia 28 29 60



Europe & Middle East 83 92 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total Secure Solutions 180 189 391



Total Cash Solutions(2) 61 75 150 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit before corporate costs 241 264 541



Corporate costs (28) (26) (49) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortisation (Adjusted PBITA) 213 238 492



Specific items (8) (11) (34)



Restructuring costs (14) (14) (20)



Profit on disposal/closure of subsidiaries/businesses 4 68 74



Amortisation of acquisition- related intangible assets (2) (6) (10) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Operating profit 193 275 502 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1 )The revenue and operating profit for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the Group's reorganisation as described above and for the effects of IFRS 15 - see note 3. (2 )Includes a benefit of around £8m from the early completion of a bullion centre contract in the UK Cash Solutions business (2017: £2m from the same contract).



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



The Group's revenue by customer type can be analysed as follows: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6 months ended Year 30 June 2018 ended 6 months ended 31 Dec 30 June 2017 2017 Restated(1) Restated(1)



Revenue by customer type £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Major corporates 1,249 1,317 2,575



Government 776 825 1,587



Financial institutions 622 642 1,391



Retail, leisure and consumers 613 744 1,412



Energy and utilities 213 245 458



Transport, ports and aviation 199 198 403 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total Revenue 3,672 3,971 7,826 ------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1) Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated for the effects of IFRS 15 - see note 3.



6) Operating profit



The income statement can be analysed as follows:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June ended 2018 2017 Restated(1) 31 Dec 2017 Restated(1)



Continuing operations £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue 3,672 3,971 7,826



Cost of sales (3,037) (3,269) (6,429) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 635 702 1,397



Administration expenses (446) (431) (904)



Share of profit after tax from joint ventures 4 4 9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 193 275 502 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1) Restated for the effect of IFRS 15 - see note 3.



Operating profit includes items that are separately disclosed for the six months ended 30 June 2018 related to:



* Specific items charge of £8m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £11m; year ended 31 December 2017: £34m), relating to additional provisions required in the Asia region in respect of historical employee gratuities. Specific items of £11m incurred during the six months ended 30 June 2017 included a £6m charge related to the estimated cost of settlement of subcontractor claims from commercial disputes in relation to prior years, which were settled in 2018, and a £5m charge related to an increase in expected delivery costs in respect of a contract. Specific items incurred during the year ended 31 December 2017 of £34m included £19m primarily relating to the anticipated total losses over the next 15 to 20 years in respect of certain UK contracts, £6m related to the estimated cost of settlement of subcontractor claims from commercial disputes in respect of prior years, and £9m related mainly to the settlement of labour disputes in respect of prior years in the Americas region;



* Investment in restructuring programmes of £14m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £14m; year ended 31 December 2017: £20m) relating to the 2018-2020 strategic productivity programme announced in 2017 which is being implemented across the Group, mainly in the Europe & Middle East and Americas regions and the Cash Solutions division. In addition, the Group incurred non-strategic severance costs of £4m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £4m; year ended 31 December 2017: £10m) which are included within cost of sales and administration expenses as appropriate;



* Disposal profit of £4m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £68m; year ended 31 December 2017: £74m) relating to the disposal of a number of the Group's operations including its businesses in Hungary and its secure data storage business in Kenya. In the first six months of 2017 the Group disposed of a number of operations including the businesses in Israel and its Youth Services business in North America. The Group also disposed of a small number of minor operations in the second half of 2017; and



* Amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets of £2m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £6m; year ended 31 December 2017: £10m), which is lower than the prior period as certain intangible assets recognised on legacy acquisitions became fully amortised in 2017.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



7) Disposals and closures



In the first six months of 2018 the Group sold four businesses, including the Group's businesses in Hungary and the Philippines and the secure data storage business in Kenya realising net cash consideration of £32m. These businesses generated Adjusted PBITA of £1m to the date of disposal (six months ended 30 June 2017: £3m).



In the first six months of 2017 the Group sold six businesses, including the Youth Services business in North America, the children's homes business in the UK, the Group's cash business in Peru and the Group's businesses in Israel and Bulgaria, realising net cash consideration of £151m. A further four businesses were closed during the period.



In the second half of 2017 the Group sold a further three businesses, including the Group's cash business in Paraguay, realising additional net cash consideration of £5m.



The net assets and net profit on disposal/closure of operations disposed of or closed were as follows:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 Dec 2018 2017 2017



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Goodwill 8 50 52



Other acquisition-related - 1 1 intangible assets



Property, plant and equipment 14 13 13



Other non-current assets 3 17 17



Current assets 22 78 78



Liabilities (16) (58) (61) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets of operations disposed 31 101 100



Less: recycling from currency (1) (17) (18) translation reserve ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net impact on consolidated 30 84 82 statement of financial position due to disposals



Fair value of retained investment - (3) (3) in former joint venture



Profit on disposal/closure of 4 68 74 subsidiaries/businesses ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total consideration 34 149 153 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Satisfied by:



Cash received 33 158 166



Disposal costs paid (3) (5) (10)



Additional net consideration received/(costs paid) relating to disposals completed in prior years 2 (2) - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash consideration received 32 151 156 in the period



Deferred consideration receivable 3 4 4



Accrued disposal and other costs (1) (6) (7) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total consideration 34 149 153 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



8) Net finance expense



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 2018 30 June 2017(1) ended 31 Dec 2017(1)



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Interest and other income on cash, 6 12 cash equivalents and investments 6



Gain arising from fair value 9 14 adjustment to the hedged loan note items 5



Loss arising from change in fair (5) (9) (14) value of derivative financial instruments hedging loan notes



Other finance income 2 - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance income 8 6 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Interest on bank overdrafts and loans (8) (10) (18)



Interest on loan notes (41) (45) (87)



Net interest (payable)/receivable on loan-note related derivatives(1) (2) 4 4



Interest on obligations under finance leases (1) (1) (3)



Other interest charges(2) (5) (4) (12) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group borrowing costs (57) (56) (116)



Finance costs on defined retirement benefit obligations (5) (6) (11) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance expense (62) (62) (127) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance expense (54) (56) (115) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) In the prior periods, the net interest receivable on loan note related derivatives was presented within finance income. In the current period it has been included within finance expense, and the prior period comparatives re-presented accordingly. (2 )Other interest charges include £nil (six months ended 30 June 2017: £nil; year ended 31 December 2017: £2m) relating to discounts unwound on provisions.



9) Tax



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June ended 2018 2017 31 Dec 2017



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current taxation expense (33) (44) (97)



Deferred taxation credit/(expense) 2 (10) (31) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income tax expense for the (31) (54) (128) period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The effective tax rate on continuing operations was 22% (2017: 25%). The effective tax rate is a function of a variety of factors, with the most significant being (i) the geographic mix of the Group's taxable profits and the respective country tax rates, (ii) profits arising on the disposal of subsidiaries in the period being exempt from tax, (iii) the recognition of, and changes in the value of, deferred tax assets and liabilities, (iv) permanent differences such as expenses disallowable for tax purposes, (v) irrecoverable withholding taxes, and (vi) benefit of one-off items including tax claims.



The lower effective tax rate compared with the period to June 2017 is primarily driven by profits arising on the disposal of subsidiaries being taxed at a higher tax rate in the prior period.



At 30 June 2018, the Group had recognised deferred tax assets of £241m (31 December 2017: £242m) based upon the latest view of expected future profitability of businesses in which these assets have been recognised. Deferred tax liabilities of £8m (31 December 2017: £8m), current tax liabilities of £61m (31 December 2017: £79m) and current tax assets of £54m (31 December 2017: £55m) were also recognised. Deferred tax assets arise predominantly on tax losses and on deficits in defined benefit pension schemes. At 30 June 2018, the Group had estimated tax losses of £296m (31 December 2017; £272m) which were not recognised as deferred tax assets. Recognition of deferred tax assets is dependent upon the availability of future taxable profits based on business plans of the relevant legal entities.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



As at 30 June 2018, the Group had capital losses available to carry forward of approximately £2.6bn (31 December 2017: £2.6bn). These losses have no expiry date and have not been agreed with the relevant tax authorities. No deferred tax assets have been recognised in respect of these losses on the basis that the likelihood of their future utilisation is considered to be remote.



At 30 June 2018, the Group had adequate provision for liabilities likely to arise in accounting periods which remain open to enquiry by tax authorities. The global nature of the Group's operations means that the most significant tax risk is in relation to challenges from tax authorities in relation to the pricing of cross-border transactions and the Group's interpretation of the OECD's arm's-length principle. This risk is largely driven by the inherently subjective nature of transfer pricing and the divergent views taken by tax authorities.



In determining the appropriate level of provisions in respect of such challenges, the Group applies a risk-based approach which considers factors such as the quantum of the charge, the countries party to the transaction and the relevant statutes of limitation. An assessment is also made of the likelihood that compensating adjustments will be obtained under the relevant tax treaties to mitigate the level of double taxation which could arise. As the Group operates in a significant number of countries, determining the appropriate level of provisions inevitably involves a significant level of judgment which is typically influenced by the Group's constantly evolving experience of tax controversy in different countries. The Group has open tax periods in a number of countries involving a number of issues, with the most material disputes typically being in respect of cross-border transactions.



As at 30 June 2018, the Group had total tax exposures of approximately £155m (31 December 2017: £146m) of which £42m (31 December 2017: £42m) is provided against. The Group believes that it has made appropriate provision for open tax periods which have not yet been agreed by tax authorities. The final agreed liabilities may vary from the amounts provided, as these are dependent upon the outcomes of the domestic and international dispute resolution processes in the relevant countries. The Group typically has limited control over the timing of resolution of uncertain tax positions with tax authorities. Acknowledging this inherent unpredictability, and on the basis of currently available information, the Group does not expect material changes to occur in the level of provisions against existing uncertain tax positions during the next twelve month period.



At any point in time, the Group is typically subject to tax audits in a number of different countries. In situations where a difference of opinion arises between the Group and a local tax authority in respect of its tax filings, the Group will debate the contentious areas and, where necessary, resolve them through negotiation or litigation. The Group relies upon advice and opinions from the Group tax department, local finance teams and external advisors, to ensure that the appropriate judgments are arrived at in establishing appropriate accounting provisions in relation to such disputes.



10) Dividends



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pence DKK 2018 2017



per share per share £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders of the parent in the period



Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 5.82 0.5029 - 90



Interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2017 3.59 0.2948 - 55



Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 6.11 0.5097 95 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 95 145 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Proposed interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018 3.59 0.2969 55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



An interim dividend of 3.59p (DKK 0.2969) per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the register on 7 September 2018.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



11) Earnings per share attributable to equity shareholders of the parent



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 ended Restated(1) 31 Dec 2017 Restated(1)



£m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) From continuing and discontinued operations



Earnings



Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders of the parent 103 151 237



Weighted average number of ordinary shares (m) 1,548 1,548 1,548



Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations (pence)



Basic and diluted 6.7p 9.8p 15.3p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(b) From continuing operations



Earnings



Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders of the parent 103 151 237



Adjustment to exclude loss for the period from discontinued operations (net of tax) - 4 6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from continuing operations 103 155 243 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings per share from continuing operations (pence)



Basic and diluted 6.7p 10.0p 15.7p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(c) From discontinued operations



Loss for the period from discontinued operations (net of tax) - (4) (6)



Loss per share from discontinued operations (pence)



Basic and diluted - (0.3)p (0.4)p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1) Restated for the effect of IFRS 15 - see note 3.



12) Disposal groups classified as held for sale



As at 30 June 2018, disposal groups classified as held for sale included the assets and liabilities associated with a minor operation in the Group's Asia region.



At 30 June 2017, disposal groups classified as held for sale included the assets and liabilities associated with operations in the Group's Europe & Middle East and Americas regions.



At 31 December 2017, disposal groups classified as held for sale included the assets and liabilities associated with operations in the Group's Europe & Middle East, Africa, Asia and Americas regions.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued) 13) Cash and cash equivalents, overdrafts and customer cash processing balances



The Group's Cash Solutions businesses provide a range of cash handling and processing services on behalf of customers. Certain of those services comprise collection, segregated storage and delivery of customer cash, with title to the cash handled remaining with the customer throughout the process. Such cash is never recorded in the Group's balance sheet.



A number of other cash processing services are provided to customers, such as the sale and purchase of physical cash balances, and the replenishment of ATMs and similar machines from customer funds held in Group bank accounts. Such funds, which are generally settled within two working days, are classified as 'funds within cash processing operations', along with the related balances due to and from customers in respect of unsettled transactions, and are included gross within the relevant balance sheet classifications.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 2017 31 Dec 2018 2017



Funds within cash processing operations £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stocks of money, included within cash and cash equivalents 51 70 74



Overdraft facilities related to cash processing operations, included within bank overdrafts (8) (7) (19)



Liabilities to customers in respect of cash processing operations, included within trade and other payables (48) (66) (62)



Receivables from customers in respect of cash processing operations, included within trade and other receivables 5 3 7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funds within cash processing operations (net) - - - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Whilst such cash and bank balances are not formally restricted by legal title, they are restricted by the Group's own internal policies such that they cannot be used for the purposes of the Group's own operations. For the purposes of the Group's consolidated statement of cash flow, funds within cash processing operations are therefore recorded net of the related balances due to and from customers in respect of unsettled transactions, within cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts, and hence have no impact on the Group's statutory cash flow.



A reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period per the consolidated statement of financial position to the corresponding balances included within the consolidated statement of cash flow is included in note 16.



14) Retirement benefit obligations



The Group's main defined benefit scheme is in the UK which accounts for approximately 62% (31 December 2017: 66%) of the total net deficit of all of the defined benefit schemes operated by the Group. The majority of the scheme was closed to future accrual in 2011. The Group's IAS 19 Revised (2011) Employee Benefits net pension deficit at 30 June 2018 recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position was £382m (31 December 2017: £381m) or £321m (31 December 2017: £318m) net of applicable tax in the relevant jurisdictions. The Group's net pension deficit has increased marginally compared with the position as at 31 December 2017 reflecting an increase in the deficits in the Group's unfunded pension schemes offset by a decrease in the net deficit of the UK pension scheme. The decrease in the UK scheme's net deficit reflects the payment of scheduled deficit-repair contributions of £21m (2017: £20m) during the period, together with a slightly higher discount rate assumption applied to the valuation of scheme obligations. The next triennial valuation of the Group's main UK pension schemes is underway, as a result of which future deficit-repair contributions will be subject to review and potential renegotiation. Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



15) Provisions and contingent liabilities



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Onerous Property Employee customer and benefits Restructuring Claims contracts other(1) Total



£m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



At 1 January 2018 20 4 104 62 52 242



Additional provisions in the period 3 14 14 - 4 35



Utilisation of provisions (2) (10) (18) (8) (9) (47)



Transfers and reclassifications - (1) (1) - 5 3



Unused amounts reversed - - (2) - (2) (4)



Exchange differences (1) (1) 1 - 1 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 30 June 2018 20 6 98 54 51 229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Included in current liabilities 83



Included in non- current liabilities 146 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 229 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1 )Property and other includes £20m (31 December 2017: £17m) of onerous property lease provisions and dilapidations.



The Group recognised additional claims provisions of £14m mainly related to the estimated cost of settlement of claims from commercial disputes managed through the internal captive insurance companies in relation to prior years.



Additional provisions of £14m were recorded in relation to restructuring costs, mainly related to the 2018-2020 strategic productivity programme announced in 2017 (see note 6).



There were no increases to onerous customer contract provisions during the period. The provision at the end of June 2018 represents the anticipated total losses in respect of certain UK contracts. These additional expected losses are mainly related to the Compass contract and two PFI contracts that are expected to run for the next 15 to 20 years. It is expected that around 60% of the Group's total provision for onerous contracts will be utilised by the end of 2020. A number of profit improvement plans that were designed but have not yet been embedded successfully in contract delivery were not considered when estimating future expected losses. This is consistent with the Group's policy which requires evidence that profit improvement plans will be successfully implemented before they are reflected in anticipated future cash flow projections for onerous contract provisioning purposes.



The Group is involved in disputes in a number of countries, mainly related to activities incidental to its operations. Currently there are a number of disputes open in relation to the application of local labour law, commercial agreements with customers and subcontractors and claims and compliance matters, in some cases in the course of litigation. In addition, the interpretation of labour laws and regulations in a number of countries where the Group operates is complex and there is inherent judgement made when applying those laws and regulations that are open to interpretation. As such, there is risk that further disputes and claims from employees could arise in the future. Where there is a dispute or where there is a risk of a dispute or claims in the future and where, based on legal counsel advice, the Group estimates that it is probable that the dispute will result in an outflow of economic resources, provision is made based on the Group's best estimate of the likely financial outcome. Where a reliable estimate cannot be made, or where the Group, based on legal counsel advice, considers that it is not probable that there will be an outflow of economic resources, no provision is recognised.



In this regard, the Group is party to a number of on-going litigation processes in relation to interpretation of local labour law and regulations in a number of countries, where it is expected that these matters will not be resolved in the near future. At this stage, the Group's view is that these cases will either be resolved in a manner favourable to the interests of the Group or, due to the nature and complexity of the cases, it is not possible to estimate the potential economic exposure. In addition, in the ordinary course of business, other contingent liabilities exist where the Group is subject to commercial claims and litigation from a range of parties in respect of contracts, agreements, regulatory and compliance matters, none of which are expected to have a material impact on the Group.



The investigation opened by the Serious Fraud Office in 2013 in respect of the Group's Electronic Monitoring contract remains on-going. The Group continues to co-operate fully with the investigation but, based on currently available information, is unable to make a reliable estimate of the outcome of that review.



Judgement is required in quantifying the Group's provisions, especially in connection with claims and onerous contracts, which are based on a number of assumptions and estimates where the ultimate outcome may be different from the amount provided. Each of these provisions reflects the Group's best estimate of the probable exposure at 30 June 2018 and this assessment has been made having considered the sensitivity of each provision to reasonably possible changes in key assumptions. The Group is satisfied that it is unlikely that changes in these key assumptions will have a material impact on the Group's overall provisioning position in the next 12 months.



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



16) Analysis of net debt



A reconciliation of net debt to amounts in the consolidated statement of financial position is presented below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 2017 31 Dec 2018 2017



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash equivalents 1,302 827 902



Receivables from customers in respect of cash processing operations(1) 5 3 7



Net cash and overdrafts included within disposal groups held for sale - 1 8



Bank overdrafts (292) (216) (284)



Liabilities to customers in respect of cash processing operations(2) (48) (66) (62) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 967 549 571 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments 65 78 62



Net debt (excluding cash and overdrafts) included within disposal groups held for sale - (1) (3)



Bank loans (12) (88) (13)



Loan notes (2,624) (2,144) (2,141)



Obligations under finance leases (34) (48) (35)



Fair value of loan note derivative financial instruments 72 47 72 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net debt (1,566) (1,607) (1,487) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Included within trade and other receivables (2) Included within trade and other payables



17) Reconciliation of operating profit to net cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2017 ended 30 June Restated(1) 31 Dec 2018 2017 Restated(1)



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Operating profit 193 275 502



Adjustments for non-cash and other items:



Amortisation of acquisition- 2 6 10 related intangible assets



Net profit on disposal/closure of (4) (68) (74) subsidiaries/businesses



Depreciation of property, plant 45 52 104 and equipment



Amortisation of non-acquisition- 10 11 22 related intangible assets



Share of profit from joint (4) (4) (9) ventures



Equity-settled share-based 4 4 9 payments



(Increase)/decrease in provisions (5) (2) 18



Additional pension contributions (21) (20) (40) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flow before 220 254 542 movements in working capital ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Increase)/decrease in (5) 7 1 inventories



Increase in receivables (20) (51) (94)



(Decrease)/increase in payables (30) (40) 39 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from operating 165 170 488 activities before tax ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Restated for the effect of IFRS 15 - see note 3



Notes to the interim financial statements (continued)



18) Fair value of financial instruments



The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial instruments for which fair value is different from carrying amount are shown below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Dec 31 Dec 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017



Carrying Fair Carrying Fair Carrying Fair amount value amount value amount value



Level* £m £m £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loan notes carried at amortised cost



Public loan notes 1 2,155 2,205 1,659 1,727 1,678 1,742



Private loan notes 2 469 476 485 493 463 467 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's derivative financial instruments indicating those which are designated as hedging instruments are shown below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Dec 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 2017



Hedge relationship Level* £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derivative assets carried at fair value



Interest-rate swaps Fair value hedge 2 9 20 15



Cross-currency swaps Cash flow hedge 2 59 47 54



Cross-currency swaps Net investment hedge 2 9 - 16



Derivative liabilities carried at fair value



Interest-rate swaps Fair value hedge 2 - (1) (1)



Interest-rate Not in a hedging swaps relationship 2 (1) (1) (1)



Cross-currency swaps Cash flow hedge 2 (5) (12) (9)



Cross-currency swaps Net investment hedge 2 - (6) (2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Group's investments of £65m (30 June 2017: £78m, 31 December 2017: £62m) are stated at fair value determined using Level 1* inputs (i.e. using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical financial instruments). The fair values of financial instruments that are measured using techniques consistent with Level 2* of the valuation hierarchy (i.e. using inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are observable for the asset and liability, either directly or indirectly) are calculated using discounted cash flow models. The relevant currency-yield curve is used to forecast the floating-rate cash flows anticipated under the instrument, which are discounted back to the balance sheet date.



* Fair value hierarchy level, as defined by IFRS 13 - Fair value measurements.



Alternative Performance Measures



BASIS OF PREPARATION



The Group applies the basis of preparation for its statutory results shown on page 21. To provide additional information and analysis which enables a fuller understanding of the Group's results and to identify easily the performance of the Group's ongoing businesses, the Group also makes use of a number of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) in the management of its operations and as a key component of its internal and external reporting. Those APMs are prepared and presented in accordance with the following basis of preparation.



Whilst broadly consistent with the treatment adopted by both the Group's business sector peers and by other businesses outside of the Group's business sector, these APMs are not necessarily directly comparable with those used by other companies.



Adjusted results



In order to allow a fuller understanding of its results, the Group separately discloses the effects on profit of strategic restructuring activities, acquisition related amortisation, goodwill impairments and profits or losses arising on the acquisition or disposal of businesses (together, 'separately disclosed items'). The Group also discloses separately those items that the Group believes need to be shown separately to allow a fuller understanding of the results for the period because of their size, nature or incidence ('specific items').



Adjusted measures of profit and earnings are stated before the effects of separately disclosed and specific items; the related tax effects; and tax- specific charges or credits which have a material impact such as those arising from changes in tax legislation.



Adjusted measures of profit are provided to allow the trading results of the Group to be assessed separately from the effects of corporate actions (such as acquisitions, disposals and strategic restructuring) and the effects of significant or unusual items.



A reconciliation of Adjusted PBITA to operating profit is provided on page 16.



Underlying results



To provide a better indication of the performance of the Group's ongoing business at the period end, the Group separately presents its underlying results. Underlying results are defined as the adjusted results of the Group (i.e. stated before the effect of specific and separately disclosed items) excluding the results of onerous contracts and businesses that have been sold or closed in the current and comparative periods. Underlying results for the comparative period are re-presented to remove the effect of businesses disposed of or closed in the current period to enable a like-for-like comparison of the results of the Group's on-going activities at the end of the most recent reporting period.



A reconciliation of the underlying results to the statutory results is included on page 4



Constant currency results



In order to allow readers to assess the performance of the Group's business separate to the effect of foreign exchange movements, the Group also presents its comparative results (excluding cash flows) retranslated to sterling using the average rates for the current period. Cash flows are not retranslated but are presented at historical exchange rates.



A reconciliation of the constant currency results for the period to the statutory results is included on page 42.



Business reporting structure



In line with its strategy for managing the business, the Group reports separately the underlying results of its Cash Solutions and Secure Solutions businesses. The results for the Secure Solutions business are further divided geographically into the following regions:



* Africa; * Americas (combining the Secure Solutions business of the previously reported Latin America and North America regions). * Asia (combining the Secure Solutions business of the previously reported Asia Pacific region with that of India and Bangladesh); * Europe & Middle East (combining the Secure Solutions businesses of the previously reported Middle East & India, Europe, and UK & Ireland businesses but excluding that of India and Bangladesh); and The Group reports separately the results of onerous contracts and the results of its disposed businesses, being those that have been sold in the current or prior periods.



In prior periods, the Group reported its APMs on a largely geographical basis, split into the following seven geographical regions: Africa, Asia, Middle East & India, Europe, United Kingdom & Ireland, Latin America, and North America. A reconciliation of the results from core businesses (excluding onerous contracts and the portfolio businesses) in the previous structure to the results from core businesses in the new structure is included in note D.



These components, together with the impact of restructuring costs, specific items and other separately disclosed items constitute 'continuing operations' under IFRS. Discontinued operations, in accordance with IFRS 5, represent areas of the business which are being managed for sale or closure but which represent material business segments or entities. The Group has not classified any operations as discontinued in any of the periods presented. All amounts recorded as discontinued relate to businesses sold prior to 1 January 2017.



Alternative Performance Measures



Revised presentation of APMs



In prior periods, the Group separately reported the results of its core businesses. The core businesses were defined as the underlying business excluding portfolio businesses (being the parts of the business that had been identified for exit) and certain legacy onerous contracts. The results of the portfolio businesses and onerous contracts were reported separately. After the completion of some minor disposals in the current period, the portfolio programme is considered to be substantially complete. Going forward, the Group will therefore manage the former portfolio businesses as part of its underlying business. Accordingly the Group has revised the presentation of its prior year comparative APMs to include portfolio businesses within the underlying results to enable the presentation of underlying results on a like-for-like basis as described above.



A reconciliation of the results from core businesses as previously stated to the underlying results in included in note D.



Financial performance indicators



The key financial measures used by the Group in measuring progress against strategic objectives are set out below, and are reconciled for the current and prior period to the Group's statutory results on page 4:



· Revenue



Statutory revenue arising in each of the underlying, onerous contracts and disposed business components. Underlying revenue is a Key Performance Indicator ('KPI').



· Organic Growth



Organic growth is calculated based on revenue growth at constant currency, adjusted to exclude the impact of any acquisitions during the current or prior periods.



· Adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortisation ('Adjusted PBITA')



The Group uses Adjusted PBITA as a consistent internal and external reporting measure of its performance, as management views it as being more representative of financial performance from the normal course of business and more comparable period to period. Adjusted PBITA excludes the effect of separately disclosed items (being restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets and profits or losses on disposal or closure of businesses) and specific items, which the Group believes should be disclosed separately by virtue of their size, nature or incidence, as explained on page 36. Further details explaining the reasons for excluding these items are provided on pages 35 and 36 of the Group's 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts. Underlying Adjusted PBITA is a KPI.



· Operating cash flow Net cash flow from operating activities before tax. Underlying operating cash flow excludes restructuring spend and is a KPI. · Earnings Profit attributable to equity shareholders of G4S plc. Underlying earnings is a KPI. · Earnings per share ('EPS') Profit attributable to equity shareholders of G4S plc, per share, from continuing operations. Underlying EPS is a KPI. · Net debt to adjusted EBITDA The ratio of total net debt, including investments, finance lease liabilities and cash and overdrafts within net assets of disposal groups held for sale, to adjusted earnings attributable to equity shareholders before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ('Adjusted EBITDA'). This ratio is a factor in the board's assessment of the financial strength of the Group, and is a key measure of compliance with covenants in respect of the Group's borrowing facilities.



Certain of these financial performance indicators in respect of underlying results also form a significant element of performance measurement used in the determination of performance-related remuneration and incentives, as described on page 36 of the Group's 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts.



Alternative Performance Measures A. Reconciliation of operating profit to movements in net debt



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 ended Restated(1) 31 Dec 2017 Restated(1)



£m £m £m --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Operating profit 193 275 502



Adjustments for non-cash and 27 (21) 40 other items (see note 17)



Net working capital movement (55) (84) (54) (see note 17) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from operating activities before tax (see note 165 170 488 17)



Adjustments for:



Restructuring spend 10 13 19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from continuing 175 183 507 operations +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Analysed between: | | | |Underlying operating cash flow 179 183 511| | | |Disposed businesses 2 6 9| | | |Onerous contracts (6) (6) (13)| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



Investment in the business



Purchase of fixed assets, net of (48) (43) (104) disposals



Restructuring spend (10) (13) (19)



Disposal of subsidiaries (see 32 151 156 note 7)



Acquisition of subsidiaries (1) - (1)



Net debt in disposed entities (1) (11) (11)



New finance leases (2) (1) (3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net investment in the business (30) 83 18 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow after investing in 145 266 525 the business --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Other uses of funds



Net interest paid (66) (48) (78)



Tax paid (48) (41) (86)



Dividends paid (104) (103) (179)



Purchase of own shares (7) (7) (10)



Transactions with non- - (13) (16) controlling interests



Other 2 4 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net other uses of funds (223) (208) (363) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (increase)/decrease in net debt before foreign exchange (78) 58 162 movements --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net debt at the beginning of the (1,487) (1,670) (1,670) period



Effect of foreign exchange rate (1) 5 21 fluctuations -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt at the end of the (1,566) (1,607) (1,487) period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1) Restated for the adoption of IFRS15 - see note 3.



Alternative Performance Measures



B. Reconciliation of changes in cash and cash equivalents to movement in net debt



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June 2017 ended 2018 31 Dec 2017



£m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (page 398 (126) (87) 20)



Adjustments for items included in cash flow excluded from net debt:



Purchase/(sale) of investments 3 17 (3)



Net movement in borrowings (481) 161 235



Repayment of obligations under 3 10 23 finance leases



Items included in net debt but excluded from cash flow:



Net debt (excluding cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts) of 1 (3) (3) disposed entities



New finance leases (2) (1) (3) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net decrease in net debt before (78) 58 162 foreign exchange movements -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



C. Group net debt: Adjusted EBITDA ratio



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months Year Six Rolling Rolling ended ended months 12 months 12 months 30 June 31 Dec ended to 30 June to 30 June 2017 2017 30 June 2018 2017 Restated(1) Restated(1) 2018 Restated(1)



£m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Adjusted PBITA 238 492 213 467 497 (page 16)



Add back:



Depreciation 52 104 45 97 104



Amortisation of non- acquisition- 11 22 10 21 23 related intangible assets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA 301 618 268 585 624



Exclude EBITDA relating to businesses sold (13) (19) (1) (7) (22) in the period/year ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA excluding businesses sold 288 599 267 578 602 in the period/year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt per 1,566 1,607 note 16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt: Adjusted EBITDA 2.7 2.7 ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1) Restated for the adoption of IFRS15 - see note 3.



Alternative Performance Measures D. Reconciliation of prior period results from core businesses by segment to prior period underlying results by new segments - for the six months ended 30 June 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue Adjusted PBITA((i)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Core Core Six businesses Secure businesses Secure months as Solutions Core as Solutions Core ended 30 previously Cash re- businesses previously Cash re- businesses June reported Solutions classification in new reported Solutions classification in new 2017 (£m) (a) (b) (c) structure (a) (b) (c) structure -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 228 (34) - 194 24 (9) - 15



Latin 328 America 350 (22) - 15 (3) - 12



North 891 America 1,040 (149) - 57 (17) - 40



Americas 1,390 (171) - 1,219 72 (20) - 52



Asia 431 Pacific 367 (115) 179 30 (16) 14 28



Middle 221 East & India 427 (27) (179) 34 (1) (14) 19



Europe 654 (146) - 508 48 (20) - 28



United 505 Kingdom & Ireland 649 (144) - 53 (14) - 39



Europe & 1,234 Middle East 1,730 (317) (179) 135 (35) (14) 86



Cash 637 Solutions - 637 - - 80 - 80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total before corporate costs 3,715 - - 3,715 261 - - 261



Corporate costs - - - (26) - - (26) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,715 - - 3,715 235 - - 234 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six Underlying Underlying months Core results at results at ended 30 businesses Portfolio Disposed IFRS actual Exchange constant June in new businesses businesses 15 exchange differences exchange 2017 (£m) structure (d) (e) (f) rates (g) rates (h) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 194 6 (1) - 199 (10) 189



Americas 1,219 41 (23) - 1,237 (106) 1,131



Asia 431 431 Pacific 13 (13) - (28) 403



Europe & 1,234 1,227 Middle East 97 (103) (1) (6) 1,221



Cash 637 664 Solutions 43 (16) - (17) 647 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 3,715 200 (156) (1) 3,758 (167) 3,591 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 15 1 (1) - 15 (1) 14



Americas 52 - (2) - 50 (3) 47



Asia Pacific 28 1 (1) - 28 (2) 26



Europe & Middle East 86 5 (5) 1 87 - 87



Cash Solutions 80 (5) (1) - 74 (3) 71 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total before corporate costs 261 2 (10) 1 254 (9) 245



Corporate costs (26) - - - (26) - (26) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted PBITA 235 2 (10) 1 228 (9) 219 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other financial KPIs (£m)



Profit 1 before tax 181 1 (10) 173 (10) 163



Profit 1 after tax 138 (1) (7) 131 (7) 124



Earnings 128 (1) (6) 1 122 (7) 115



Earnings 0.1 per share - p 8.3 (0.1) (0.4) 7.9 (0.5) 7.4



Operating - cash flow 192 (3) (6) 183 - 183 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a. )Results from core businesses as previously reported in the Group's results for periods ended 30 June 2017 or 31 December 2017 as appropriate. Segment results were presented geographically with segments combining both Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions. (b. )As reported in the 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts, in January 2018 the Group created a new 'Cash Solutions' division. This column presents the re- classification of the results from the Cash Solutions businesses that were previously reported in the geographical segments into the new Cash Solutions division. (c. )With effect from 1 January 2018, the Secure Solutions division was consolidated into four regions: Africa, Americas, Asia and Europe & Middle East. Following this reorganisation, the results of certain businesses previously reported in the Middle East & India region (primarily India and Bangladesh) are now reported in the Asia region. (d. )As reported in the 2017 Integrated Report and Accounts, the Group's portfolio business divestment and closure programme is now materially complete. The financial impact of portfolio businesses is no longer material and to simplify reporting moving forwards, the Group has ceased separate columnar disclosure of these items. (e. )To present results on a consistent and comparable basis, the results from any businesses sold in either the current or prior periods are excluded from the underlying results in both the current and prior periods. These include the Youth Services business in North America, the children's homes business in the UK and Group businesses in Israel and Bulgaria in 2017 and the document storage business in Kenya and the Group's businesses in Hungary in 2018. (f. )With effect from 1 January 2018 the Group has adopted IFRS 15 - Revenue from contracts with customers, as explained in note 3 which has resulted in certain 2017 income statement line items being restated. (g. )The 30 June 2017 results were presented at average exchange rates for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and those for the year ended 31 December 2017 were presented at average exchange rates for the year ended 31 December 2017. The comparative results have been re-presented at average exchange rates for the six months ended 30 June 2018. (h. )Underlying results are an APM and are explained on page 36 and reconciled to the Group's statutory results on page 4.



Alternative Performance Measures E. Reconciliation of prior period results from core businesses by segment to prior period underlying results by new segments - for the year ended 31 December 2017



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue Adjusted PBITA((i)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Core Core businesses Secure businesses Secure Year as Solutions Core as Solutions Core ended 31 previously Cash re- businesses previously Cash re- businesses December reported Solutions classification in new reported Solutions classification in new 2017 (£m) (a) (b) (c) structure (a) (b) (c) structure -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 457 (70) - 387 46 (18) - 28



Latin 652 America 693 (41) - 29 (7) - 22



North 1,781 America 2,006 (225) - 123 (25) - 98



Americas 2,699 (266) - 2,433 152 (32) - 120



Asia 871 Pacific 736 (223) 358 65 (32) 27 60



Middle 433 East & India 845 (54) (358) 58 - (27) 31



Europe 1,356 (303) - 1,053 104 (43) - 61



United 1,041 Kingdom & Ireland 1,334 (293) - 120 (35) - 85



Europe & 2,527 Middle East 3,535 (650) (358) 282 (78) (27) 177



Cash 1,209 Solutions - 1,209 - - 160 - 160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7,427 before corporate costs 7,427 - - 545 - - 545



Corporate - costs - - - (49) - - (49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7,427 - - 7,427 496 - - 496 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying Underlying Year Core results at results at ended 31 businesses Portfolio Disposed IFRS actual Exchange constant December in new businesses businesses 15 exchange differences exchange 2017 (£m) structure (d) (e) (f) rates (g) rates (h) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 387 12 (3) - 396 (12) 384



Americas 2,433 56 (23) - 2,466 (160) 2,306



Asia 871 871 Pacific 25 (25) - (45) 826



Europe & 2,527 2,513 Middle East 102 (115) (1) (20) 2,493



Cash 1,209 1,264 Solutions 87 (31) (1) (19) 1,245 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7,427 7,510 revenue 282 (197) (2) (256) 7,254 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 28 1 (1) - 28 (1) 27



Americas 120 - (2) - 118 (7) 111



Asia Pacific 60 - - - 60 (3) 57



Europe & Middle East 177 4 (8) 1 174 (1) 173



Cash Solutions 160 (10) (3) - 147 (2) 145 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total before corporate costs 545 (5) (14) 1 527 (14) 513



Corporate costs (49) - - - (49) - (49) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted PBITA 496 (5) (14) 1 478 (14) 464 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other financial KPIs (£m)



Profit 383 (7) (14) 363 (11) 352 before tax 1



Profit 291 (14) (7) 271 (8) 263 after tax 1



Earnings 277 (15) (6) 1 257 (7) 250



Earnings 17.9 (1.0) (0.4) 0.1 16.6 (0.5) 16.1 per share - p



Operating 527 (7) (9) - 511 - 511 cash flow ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For a description of (a) to (h) see page 40.



Alternative Performance Measures E. Reconciliation of statutory results by segment to underlying results by segment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying Underlying results at results at Statutory Onerous Disposed actual Exchange constant results contracts businesses rates differences rates ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue by reportable segment (£m)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended 30 June 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 198 - (1) 197 - 197



Americas 1,177 - - 1,177 - 1,177



Asia 434 - - 434 - 434



Europe & Middle East 1,299 (63) (5) 1,231 - 1,231



Cash Solutions 564 - (4) 560 - 560 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group revenue 3,672 (63) (10) 3,599 - 3,599 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended 30 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 200 - (1) 199 (10) 189



Americas 1,260 - (23) 1,237 (106) 1,131



Asia 444 - (13) 431 (28) 403



Europe & 1,227 Middle East 1,387 (57) (103) (6) 1,221



Cash 664 Solutions 680 - (16) (17) 647 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group 3,758 revenue 3,971 (57) (156) (167) 3,591 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended 31 December 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 399 - (3) 396 (12) 384



Americas 2,489 - (23) 2,466 (160) 2,306



Asia 896 - (25) 871 (45) 826



Europe & 2,513 Middle East 2,747 (119) (115) (20) 2,493



Cash 1,264 Solutions 1,295 - (31) (19) 1,245 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group 7,510 revenue 7,826 (119) (197) (256) 7,254 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted PBITA by reportable segment (£m)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended 30 June 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 15 - - 15 - 15



Americas 54 - - 54 - 54



Asia 28 - - 28 - 28



Europe & - Middle East 83 - 83 - 83



Cash - 60 Solutions 61 (1) - 60 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted 241 - (1) 240 - 240 PBITA before corporate costs



Corporate (28) costs (28) - - - (28) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group Adjusted PBITA 213 - (1) 212 - 212 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended 30 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 16 - (1) 15 (1) 14



Americas 52 - (2) 50 (3) 47



Asia 29 - (1) 28 (2) 26



Europe & - 87 Middle East 92 (5) - 87



Cash - 74 Solutions 75 (1) (3) 71 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted 264 - (10) 254 (9) 245 PBITA before corporate costs



Corporate (26) costs (26) - - - (26) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group Adjusted PBITA 238 - (10) 228 (9) 219 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended 31 December 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Africa 29 - (1) 28 (1) 27



Americas 120 - (2) 118 (7) 111



Asia 60 - - 60 (3) 57



Europe & - 174 Middle East 182 (8) (1) 173



Cash - Solutions 150 (3) 147 (2) 145 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted 527 PBITA before corporate costs 541 - (14) (14) 513



Corporate (49) costs (49) - - - (49) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Group Adjusted PBITA 492 - (14) 478 (14) 464 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Supplementary information



This announcement contains inside information



High resolution images and b-roll are available to download from the G4S media library, available through the results centre at www.g4s.com.



