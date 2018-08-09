

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open mixed on Thursday as investors watch oil and currency movements for direction.



The euro was a shade higher but the British pound skidded below $1.29 for the first time in almost a year on continuing worries Britain might leave the EU without a trade deal with Brussels.



Oil held losses near seven-week low as Chinese import figures showed a slowdown in demand and official data showed a smaller than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



The dollar fell against major currencies on news that the U.S. is imposing new sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.



Asian stocks were trading mixed despite positive inflation data from China. China's consumer price inflation rose an annual 2.1 percent on year in July, topping forecasts for 2.0 percent and up from 1.9 percent in June.



The producer price index jumped 4.6 percent from last year- beating forecasts for 4.5 percent and down from 4.7 percent in the previous month.



Elsewhere, the total number of core machine orders in Japan tumbled a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said. That was well shy of forecasts for a drop of 1.0 percent after a 3.7 percent decline in May.



Closer home, U.K. rentals are expected to increase 15 percent over the next five years on weaker supply, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Over the coming twelve months, an increase of about 2 percent in rentals is expected.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed after China slapped additional import tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for tariffs on China imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.



The Dow slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 edged down marginally while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent to extend its winning streak for a fifth session.



European stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday as fresh trade concerns sapped investors' appetite for risk.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8 percent.



