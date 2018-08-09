San Francisco - Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has promoted Keith Block to co-CEO. Block now reports to Salesforce's Board of Directors, and remains a member of the board.

Block served as Salesforce's Vice Chairman, President and as a Director since joining the company in June 2013, and most recently served as the company's COO since February 2016.

"Keith has been my trusted partner in running Salesforce for the past five years, and I'm thrilled to welcome him as co-CEO," said Marc Benioff, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and co-CEO, Salesforce. "Keith has outstanding operational ...

