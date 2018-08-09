Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-08-09 / 08:00

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q3

German: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte English:

http://www.buho.at/financial-reports



Language: English

Company: Burgenland Holding AG

Marktstraße 3

7000 Eisenstadt

Austria

Internet: www.buho.at



